Huntington Bank Opens Flagship Branch in Winston-Salem

New location builds on Huntington's growing presence in the Carolinas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. , March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) today announced the opening of a flagship, full-service branch in Winston-Salem, the latest milestone in Huntington's expansion of its franchise in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The newly built, freestanding branch, located at 578 S. Westview Drive, is now serving customers through tellers, personal bankers and ATMs. In addition, a Wealth Hub conveniently located in the building offers personalized wealth management and comprehensive financial services.

The new location is part of Huntington's previously announced plans to open approximately 55 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina, building on its presence in the region. With the addition of the Winston-Salem branch, Huntington now has six full-service branches serving a total of five markets across both states.

"This flagship branch represents a significant investment in Winston-Salem and underscores our commitment to serving this community for years to come," said Trent Holland, regional president for North Carolina and South Carolina. "We are proud to continue expanding in the Carolinas and bringing Huntington's people-first, customer-centered approach to more communities across the region."

The Winston-Salem branch features a modern design and layout, tailored to offer customers a convenient, welcoming banking experience. In addition to a broad range of services and solutions, the branch also provides customers with local, personalized advice and guidance designed to assist them in every step of their financial journey.

"As a proud, longtime Triad resident, I am thrilled to welcome the community to our new Winston-Salem branch," said Chris Bryan, Triad market president. "With this opening, we are deepening our roots locally and look forward to connecting our neighbors to exceptional banking experiences."

Huntington's expansion in the Carolinas reflects the bank's continued execution of its broader growth strategy.

On Feb. 2, Huntington announced the completion of its merger with Cadence Bank, a regional bank with approximately 400 branches across Texas and the South. The strategic partnership creates the 10th-largest bank in the U.S., with approximately $279 billion in assets, and a powerful platform for further organic growth and investment.

Additionally, in January, Huntington completed its conversion of Veritex Community Bank. Last July, Huntington and Veritex Holdings, Inc. announced plans to combine, in a deal that will accelerate Huntington's organic growth in Texas by expanding its presence in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Learn more about Huntington Bank by visiting the new Winston-Salem branch or Huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

