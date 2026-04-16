Huntington Bank Surpasses $50 Million Raised for Pelotonia

Milestone makes Huntington the largest all-time supporter of cancer research ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank today announced it has surpassed $50 million raised in support of Pelotonia, becoming Pelotonia's largest all-time supporter and reinforcing Huntington's commitment to advancing life-saving cancer research.

For 17 years, Huntington has supported Pelotonia as a major funding partner. Since 2009, many thousands of Huntington colleagues have shown up as riders, volunteers and challengers—demonstrating how the bank continues to invest in potential by backing research that advances groundbreaking innovations in patient care.

Through participation and fundraising, Huntington colleagues have driven this impact with more than 19,000 riders, 7,000 volunteers, close to 11,000 challengers—and support from over 100 partners.

"Thank you to our team who continues to show up—year after year—for Pelotonia and for the communities we serve," said Huntington CEO Steve Steinour. "This milestone proves what's possible when colleagues unite behind a cause to help others. I'm also grateful to the many Huntington leaders who have stepped up over the years, including our current co-chairs, Zach Wasserman, Kendall Kowalski and Shawn Lough. Their leadership – and the leadership of our team captains - has helped us grow our contribution every year."

"Huntington's partnership has been instrumental in expanding Pelotonia's impact and saving lives by investing in innovative cancer research," said Joe Apgar, CEO of Pelotonia. "Surpassing $50 million raised as a single organization — the first Pelotonia team to reach this milestone — is remarkable. It's a testament to the tens of thousands of Huntington colleagues who have been part of our grassroots movement over the past 17 years by riding, volunteering and fundraising. Huntington helped fuel the early growth of Pelotonia and has driven significant momentum every year since. We are beyond grateful for everything Huntington colleagues do for our shared mission, as it is truly making a difference for patients and families."

Pelotonia is an annual grassroots bike ride that raises funds for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

Since its founding, Pelotonia has raised nearly $340 million, with 100% of funds raised by riders, challengers and volunteers directed to cancer research at The James.

"Leadership in philanthropic fundraising is one of the most powerful drivers of progress in cancer research," said W. Kimryn Rathmell, MD, PhD, CEO of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. "By leading through action, organizations like Huntington set an important example of what sustained investment can achieve. At Ohio State, this kind of commitment fuels innovative science and moves us closer to a cancer free world—delivering real hope for communities."

The 2026 Pelotonia Ride Weekend will take place in Columbus Ohio from July 31 through Aug. 2, with routes ranging from 17 to 165 miles. Reaching this mark sets the stage for continued engagement and momentum as Huntington colleagues build toward the upcoming event.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank