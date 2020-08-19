Huntington Mobile App Ranks Highest Among Regional Banks in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the Second Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) has claimed the top spot among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.

"This award demonstrates Huntington's long-standing commitment to listening to customers and innovating digital solutions to meet their needs," said Andy Harmening, senior executive vice president and director of consumer and business banking. "Our customers' banking habits and preferences are changing now more than ever due to the pandemic, so I'm pleased to see this recognition as it comes during a time when many of our customers are turning to our digital tools more and more, specifically our mobile app."

The 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study benchmarks satisfaction with financial institution applications for banking account management in the United States. The methodology addresses financial institutions' needs for market-specific insights with an enhanced sampling structure to identify benchmarks. Regional banks with $55B to $150B in deposits were eligible to be included in the rankings for the 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

Recent Huntington innovations to Online Banking and the Huntington Mobile app include The Hub, the bank's digital-banking experience, and Heads Up®, a digital messaging platform. Both tools were developed in direct response to customer feedback and provide real-time insights about spending and saving, offer simple tools to track spending and achieve savings goals, helping customers make more informed decisions about their money.

"Our goal has always been to make banking easier by first listening to customers and then innovating on their behalf," Harmening said. "Huntington continues to focus on proactively looking out for our customers by producing best-in-class digital tools to help customers achieve their financial goals."

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study measures overall satisfaction with mobile banking based on four different factors:

Navigation Visual appeal Speed Information/content

Huntington's continued innovations for customers are rooted in its Fair Play banking philosophy, which reflects the bank's people-first, digitally-enabled approach to doing the right thing and looking out for people. Free to all customers, The Hub tools are designed to help customers manage their spending and keep their financial goals front and center. Key features include:

Spend Analysis: Helps customers categorize their spending and better understand how they can change habits going forward.

Spend Setter: Allows customers to set up monthly spending limits by category.

Look Ahead Calendar: Provides a financial view of the month to come. Customers can see future bills and deposits so they can plan accordingly.

Savings Goal Getter: Helps customers visualize what they're saving for and shows their progress along the way. One goal is to identify and build an Emergency Savings Fund.

Heads Up®: Provides real-time insights to help customers make more informed decisions by always monitoring cash flow and alerting them if something might need attention, like duplicate charges, or refund notifications.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $118 billion of assets and a network of 839 full–service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,344 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

