Huntington Private Bank Expands Into Twin Cities Market, Launches Hiring Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington Private Bank, the wealth-management arm of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, is expanding into the Minneapolis-St. Paul market following the company's recent merger with TCF Financial.

The wealth-management expansion is part of Huntington's strategy to grow its customer base in several segments, including middle market banking, commercial banking and business banking, beyond what TCF offered previously.

The Huntington Private Bank provides banking, lending, investments, trust administration and insurance products, services and advice through a local team of financial experts. It serves clients with the potential for $1 million or more in banking, lending or investment needs.

Huntington also is one of the only private banks that automatically welcomes C-suite executives and business owners as clients when their businesses are bank customers.

"We look forward to bringing our successful local delivery model to Minneapolis and St. Paul," said Mike Robinson, director of the Huntington Private Bank. "Providing clients with their own local team of banking, lending and investment professionals has further distinguished our Private Bank and allowed us to deliver on our promise to clients as they navigate their financial lives."

Huntington plans to hire 20 wealth-management professionals in the market. New positions include a mix of private bankers, client advisors, trust advisors, portfolio managers and service specialists who will focus on serving high-net-worth clients in the area. The hiring process is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

"As we build our local Private Bank team, our top priority is finding colleagues who will help us live our company's purpose, which is to make our clients' lives better, help their businesses thrive and empower them to strengthen their community," said Darrel German, Huntington's regional president for the Twin Cities region.

Applicants may visit Huntington.com/Careers to check out the job opportunities or confidentially express their interest by emailing [email protected]. They may also visit Huntington.com/PrivateBank to learn more about the Huntington Private Bank.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $175 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,200 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

