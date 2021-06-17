Huntington Ranks Highest Among Regional Banks in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the Third Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN) has claimed the top spot among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the third year in a row.

"Mobile and online banking became increasingly important in the past year given our customers' shift in banking preferences," said Mark Sheehan, chief consumer digital officer. "Our digital philosophy is grounded in proactively looking out for customers and anticipating their needs – including how we make updates to the Huntington Mobile app. I'm pleased to see this recognition and am thrilled our customers are continuing to see our People-First, Digitally Powered vision come to life."

The 2021 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction study measures overall satisfaction with banking and credit card digital channels based on four factors: navigation; speed; visual appeal; and information/content. The study is based on responses from 8,438 retail bank and credit card customers nationwide and was fielded in March-April 2021.

Huntington saw mobile use more than double from 2019 to 2020, along with an overall increase in mobile users.

Huntington has a long history of proactively looking out for customers by delivering exceptional digital tools like The Hub, Heads-Up® and Money Scout®. In early June, Huntington launched its first digital-only product Standby CashSM, a line of credit giving eligible customers immediate access up to $1,000 with no interest or fees if customers sign up for automatic payments (otherwise, a 1% monthly interest charge, 12% APR, applies to outstanding balances). Qualification is based primarily on how customers manage their checking account, not on customers' credit reports. The bank also just launched Early Pay giving Huntington customers access to their paychecks up to two days early, at no additional cost. This includes salary, Social Security, pension and military income payments.

