Huntkey 27W USB-C Fast Charger Is Available on Amazon US and CA

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has released its 27W charger to global markets. The charger is integrated with a USB-C port, and features QC4.0/PD3.0 charging abilities that can charge electronic devices with a faster charging speed than a conventional charger. Below are the details of the Huntkey 27W USB-C Charger.

The charger is universally compatible with fast charging technologies, which makes it suite for a wide range of devices that equipped with USB-C interface such as smart phones, tablets, notebooks. The double-chip inside the 27W charger can properly adapt a worldwide voltage input from 100V to 240V. It means you can use it in any country as long as the charger can plug into the local socket.

Besides the wide voltage feature, the 18W Huntkey USB-C charger can intelligently control the charging rates and match a proper rate for smart phones or tablets, keep the battery durable all the time. Before launching the charger to the market, Huntkey conducted an experimental test to demonstrate its superior performance. It can fully charges a iPad Pro 2018 11" within 3.5 hours.

The 18W charger is accredited with UL, and also is equipped with all-round protections including Over Charge Protection (OCP), Over Heat Protection (OHP) and Short Circuit Protection (SCP).

Now, the 27W USB-C charger is available on both Amazon.

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

