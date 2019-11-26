Huntkey Gears Up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global power solution's provider, will have Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials on Amazon in 2019.

Huntkey is a huge fan of Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is excited to announce that this Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon with Huntkey will last longer than just two days, from November 26th to December 8th.

To celebrate these days, Huntkey is inviting everyone to visit its Amazon shop.

The product most recommended during this time is the classic Huntkey Wall mount SMD607A. It is designed with 6 US standard AC surge-protected outlets and 2 USB charging ports. Users can charge 8 devices at the same time. Since it can be mounted on the wall, users can choose this one to keep their space tidy and organized.

The second recommendation is the cubic power strip SMC007 & SMC407. Both of the cubic power strips are designed with 4 US standard AC surge-protected outlets and 3 USB charging ports. Users can charge 7 devices at the same time. The 3 USB charging ports 3 USB ports are sharing 2.4A, and they are designed with Smart IC Technology (auto-detect your devices and supply the maximum charge speed for your devices.) In addition, the SMC407 is designed for desk use occasion, and the SMC007 is designed as wall mount device. The cubic power strips can be combined together to expand your charging needs.

The third recommendation is the SMC surge protector series. The SMC series is also designed with USB charging ports, the Smart IC technology can detect users' devices and supply the maximum charge speed for their devices. Besides the convenience, safety is the most distinctive feature of the SMC series power strips. The fire-prevented materials and surge protectors will protect users from voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes. The overload safety switch trip off automatically when overload.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the independent design, research, development and manufacturing of IT products such as switching power supplies, computer chassis, monitors and adapters, consumer products such as chargers for mobile phones and other electronic products, smart home products such as smart power strips, smart home appliances and smart LED lights, charging piles, and power for new energy vehicles (charging generator, DC/DC, etc.) for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has been serving the top 3 brand customers in several industries such as information technology, personal computer, mobile phone, retailing and so on. Huntkey has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com

