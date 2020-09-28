Huntkey Introduces 65W PD wall charger to Vietnam market

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huntkey has brought the 65W USB wall charger to the Vietnam market.

This charger has one USB-C PD3.0 port and two USB ports, providing users with convenience and portability. Moreover, it provides up to 65W charging power and is designed for MacBooks, laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and other devices. One of highlights of this charger is the foldable plug, which offers users compact storage in bag. The small LED light on the charger turns green when the power is connected. For global business travelers, this charger provides 100-240V wide input voltage, therefore only this one cube is enough when traveling worldwide.

Specification

Charging Ports 1 USB C+2 USB A Samsung Fast Charging YES iPhone Fast Charging YES iPad Compatible YES Macbook Compatible YES Main Feature Mainly Charge Phone/Pad/Laptop Cable 6ft USB-C to USB-C Adapter size/inches 2.75*2.75*1.18 Adapter Weight/ounces 6.77 Foldable Pin YES

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

