Huntkey Is Seeking Global Partners to Establish Long-Term Cooperation

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, is starting to find its global business partners to establish a long-term cooperation.

About Huntkey

Huntkey is a leading global provider of power strips, power supplies, chargers, monitors, and air purifiers and other consumer products. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With vision and endeavor to make people's daily lives simpler and better, Huntkey has established its advanced R&D system to provide hundreds of millions of customers with intelligent products, giving them revolutionary user experience.

Business Cooperation Mode

Agency, OEM or ODM are available.

Huntkey Products

Power strips, power supplies, chargers, monitors, and air purifiers and other consumer products.

Support Huntkey Can Provide

1) Technical solutions support

2) Marketing support

Contact

Jack Wu

+86-755-8960-6658

huntkey@huntkeydiy.com

