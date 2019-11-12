Huntkey Is Seeking Global Partners to Establish Long-Term Cooperation
Nov 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, is starting to find its global business partners to establish a long-term cooperation.
About Huntkey
Huntkey is a leading global provider of power strips, power supplies, chargers, monitors, and air purifiers and other consumer products. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With vision and endeavor to make people's daily lives simpler and better, Huntkey has established its advanced R&D system to provide hundreds of millions of customers with intelligent products, giving them revolutionary user experience.
Business Cooperation Mode
Agency, OEM or ODM are available.
Power strips, power supplies, chargers, monitors, and air purifiers and other consumer products.
Support Huntkey Can Provide
1) Technical solutions support
2) Marketing support
Contact
Jack Wu
+86-755-8960-6658
huntkey@huntkeydiy.com
For more information about Huntkey, please visit:
https://en.huntkey.com/
