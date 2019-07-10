Huntkey Releases Its Latest Power Strip for China Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has released its latest China standard power strip - the SSV607. It is designed with 6 AC sockets and 4 USB ports, as well as a durable cable (about 1.8 meters) and a China standard plug.

The Huntkey SSV607 Power Strip:

The SSV607 has one master switch paired with an indicator to control all outlets, and up to ten devices can be connected to it simultaneously. The body and internal components are made of flame-retardant materials, which makes it capable of withstanding high temperatures of up to 750 Celsius degrees. The built-in copper bars can increase conductivity and reduce heat accumulation to save energy.

To ensure safety, all AC sockets are equipped with one protective-shuttle in case of a finger insertion of a child. It is also CCC listed, e.g. China Compulsory Certification, which ensures high product quality.

Product Specifications:

Outlets 6 AC sockets + 4 USB ports Length (in total) 1.8 meters Dimensions(mm) 235(L)*80(W)*28(H) Rated Power MAX2500W-MAX10A,250V~ Rated Voltage 250V Rated Current MAX10A USB Output 5V/3.1A in total





About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

