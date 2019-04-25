Huntkey Releases Its Wireless Charger

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces the launch of one of its new products, the Wireless Charger, a smart charger compatible with all Qi-certified devices.

Integrated with a highly-efficient chipset, the wireless charger provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy and Note series of smartphones, and 7.5W charging for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus. It works with all Qi-certified devices and is tested to be up to 74% energy efficient, which is higher than other wireless chargers.

It can be connected to 9V/2A or 5V/2A adapters, which will result in different wattage outputs. If paired with a 9V/2A adapter, the charger can charge devices in the 10W or 7.5W range. It is can also prevent overheating and overcharging to ensure device charging safety. Also, the charger is slim and compact, designed with dimensions of Φ90mm and 15mm high.

Specifications Chipset GPMQ8006B/General Plus Input Adapter 9V/2A, 5V/2A Wireless Output Up to 10W Output 10W Samsung Galaxy, Note series 7.5W iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus Charging Efficiency 74% Safety Standard CE, FCC Dimensions (Φ*H) 90*15 (mm)

About Qi

Qi is an open interface standard that defines wireless power transfer using inductive charging over distances of up to 4 cm (1.6 inches). The system uses a charging pad and resonant inductive coupling to charge the compatible device, which is placed on top of the pad.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

