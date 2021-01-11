Huntkey SMC127 Surge Protector Is Participating the "Best Deal" on Amazon US

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, is participating the Best Deal activity on Amazon US with the SMC127C surge protector.

The SMC127, which is designed with 2 USB charging ports and 12 AC sockets to fulfill different charging conditions. The 2 USB charging ports of SMC127 are able to supply a power of 5V2.4A and can it detect the device and supply power with the fastest possible charging speed, which is well-suited for electronics charging, like cell phones, power banks and tablets.

The SMC127 has twelve US sockets in total, ten of which are traditional sockets for normal style plugs while the other two are widely spaced, which are built for bulky plugs. All sockets are surge-protected and rated at 2390 joules to protect charging devices against voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes.

The SMC127 is paired with a 6-foot heavy duty extension cord, and two keyhole mounting slots are designed on its back for convenient use. To ensure its high safety and quality, the case and the cord are made from fire-prevention materials; furthermore, it is ETL and FCC listed.

About Huntkey

Huntkey was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey specializes in the development, design, and manufacturing of air purifiers, PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for over 20 years with branch companies and cooperating factories around the world.

