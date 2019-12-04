Huntkey to Present at CES 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces that it will present at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest electronics sourcing fair held in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020.

CES is a world renowned trade show annually held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas. As a frequenter at CES, what kind of new products will Huntkey display at the show this time? Let's check bellow to know the answer in advance.

Flexible Power Strip

Huntkey will release two models of flexible power strips at CES. Both of these flexible power strips are designed with deformable power outlets that can be rotated 90 degrees to the left or right to accommodate small spaces. One is equipped with 3 US sockets and 2 USB ports, the other one is equipped with 4 US sockets and 2 USB ports.

Power Strip Integrated with Wireless Charger

A black desktop power strip integrated with a wireless charger will be demonstrated at Huntkey's booth. The power strip features a 10W wireless charger, 2 US sockets and 2 USB ports, which will offer three types of charging ways. The wireless charger is compatible with all Qi-certified devices such as iPhone and Samsung smart phones.

Cellphone Holder

Huntkey will release one new category of charging products - the cellphone holder. This cellphone holder is also integrated with a 10W wireless charger that can easily charge any Qi-certified cellphone. It can not only charge cellphones but also free the users' hands when they are driving.

To learn more about Huntkey new products, please drop by Huntkey booth #35159 in South Hall 4 throughout CES, from Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

