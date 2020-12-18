Huntkey to Release 20W Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, announces that it will release its 20W mini charger in January 2021 at the earliest.

The Huntkey 20W Mini Charger: https://en.huntkey.com/product/20w-usb-c/

According to the developer, the charger is designed for smart phones particularly for the iPhone 12. It features a dimension of 30*30*30mm and a USB-C charging port for fast charging speeds. It can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in 30 minutes and supports iPhone 8 or higher when it is paired with a Huntkey MFI cable.

It delivers a power output of 5V3A, 9V2.22A or 16V1.67A according to the charging devices. Compared with traditional chargers, it is smaller and super handy for travel. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Specifications:

Type: Wall mount

Input: 100-240Vac, 0.6A, 50/60Hz

Output: 5V3A/9V2.22A

Supporting Protocol: PD3.0

Dimensions: 30*30*30mm

Weight: 35g

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

