Huntkey to Release Power Transfer Kit for Its Nature's Generator

For more information and order details on the Power Transfer Kit and our assortment of products, please visit www.naturesgenerator.com.

Power Transfer Kit product packages:

Power Transfer Kit only - available to consumers for $239.99 USD - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/power-transfer-kit

- available to consumers for - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/power-transfer-kit Nature's Generator Gold PE System available to consumers for $1,229.98 USD - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-pe-system

available to consumers for - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-pe-system Nature's Generator Platinum PE System available to consumers for $2,229.98 USD - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-platinum-pe-system

About Huntkey:

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for over 20 years with branch companies and cooperating factories around the world.

With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served large enterprises including, but not limited to, Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, and Best Buy. Huntkey has also received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its served customers and is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-release-power-transfer-kit-for-its-natures-generator-300643436.html

SOURCE Huntkey