Huntkey to Release Power Transfer Kit for Its Nature's Generator

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey announces the release of the Power Transfer Kit for its Nature's Generator systems. The Power Transfer Kit links the Nature's Generator system with up to four circuits in existing indoor breaker panel. The connected circuits will continue to be powered during grid power outage by the Nature's Generator system. Common circuits to keep back-ups normally operated include lights, garage doors, refrigerators and common areas. With the Power Transfer Kit, there shall be no more need to move big items like refrigerators or get into tight corners to unplug devices from the wall. The Power Transfer Kit can be used for off-grid homes and cabins. What's best is that the Power Transfer Kit can help continually power the most needed devices even when the Nature's Generator system is the only source of power.
For more information and order details on the Power Transfer Kit and our assortment of products, please visit www.naturesgenerator.com.
Power Transfer Kit product packages:
- Power Transfer Kit only - available to consumers for $239.99 USD - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/power-transfer-kit
- Nature's Generator Gold PE System available to consumers for $1,229.98 USD - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-pe-system
- Nature's Generator Platinum PE System available to consumers for $2,229.98 USD - https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-platinum-pe-system
About Huntkey:
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for over 20 years with branch companies and cooperating factories around the world.
With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served large enterprises including, but not limited to, Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, and Best Buy. Huntkey has also received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its served customers and is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-release-power-transfer-kit-for-its-natures-generator-300643436.html
SOURCE Huntkey
Share this article