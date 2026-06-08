Hurricane Season Starts Before the Storm: How Florida Homeowners Can Prepare Now

Frank Gay Services shares expert guidance on protecting HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems before hurricane season intensifies

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is underway, and forecasts predict upwards of 14 named storms. While many Florida homeowners focus on stocking supplies and reviewing evacuation plans, experts say preparing a home's critical systems before a storm arrives can help minimize damage, improve safety, and speed recovery afterward.

Frank Gay Services is encouraging Florida homeowners to take proactive steps now to help protect their HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems before severe weather threatens the region.

A Frank Gay Services technician inspects an electrical panel.

"Once a storm is in the forecast, service appointments fill up quickly and homeowners have fewer options," says Josh Geltz, Operations Manager with Frank Gay Services. "Taking preventive measures before hurricane season reaches its peak can help reduce the risk of costly damage and make it easier to get your home back to normal after a storm passes."

How Homeowners Can Prepare for Hurricane Season

Schedule an HVAC inspection before storm activity increases

Hurricane season places additional stress on HVAC systems that are already working overtime through Florida's hottest months. Addressing worn components, airflow issues, or minor repairs before severe weather arrives can help reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns when homeowners need cooling the most. A pre-season inspection can also identify vulnerabilities that may leave equipment more susceptible to storm-related damage.

Secure outdoor equipment

Hurricane-force winds can turn unsecured outdoor items into dangerous projectiles. Homeowners should inspect and secure outdoor HVAC units, generators, and other equipment according to manufacturer recommendations. Trimming nearby trees and removing loose debris around equipment can also help reduce storm-related damage.

Protect your electrical system

Power outages and electrical surges are common during hurricanes and severe thunderstorms. Whole-home surge protection can help safeguard appliances, electronics, HVAC systems, and other connected devices from voltage spikes when power is interrupted or restored.

Homeowners should also consider having an electrical panel inspected, particularly if the home is older or has undergone recent additions that increased electrical demand.

Inspect drainage systems and plumbing

Heavy rainfall can place significant strain on plumbing and drainage systems. Clearing drains, checking sump pumps where applicable, and inspecting exposed plumbing for existing leaks can help prevent water-related issues during prolonged storms.

Know how to safely shut off utilities

Every homeowner should know the location of their home's main electrical disconnect and water shutoff valve before an emergency occurs. Understanding how and when to shut off utilities can help prevent additional damage if a storm impacts the property.

Prepare for post-storm recovery

After a hurricane passes, homeowners should never attempt to operate damaged electrical equipment or HVAC systems until they have been properly inspected. Floodwater exposure, debris, and power fluctuations can create hidden safety hazards that may not be immediately visible.

Know When to Call a Trusted Home Service Provider

Hurricane preparedness often requires expertise across multiple home systems. Whether scheduling preventive maintenance, installing surge protection, or addressing repairs after a storm, homeowners should work with qualified professionals who can provide clear recommendations and reliable service.

When evaluating service providers, homeowners should look for companies that offer:

Price transparency with upfront estimates

No hidden fees

No-pressure sales practices focused on homeowner education

A workmanship guarantee that stands behind completed work

Licensed and certified technicians with experience servicing Florida homes

"Hurricane preparation isn't just about weathering the storm itself," Geltz added. "It's about making sure your home is as safe, resilient, and recoverable as possible. A little preparation today can make a significant difference when severe weather arrives."

A Seasonal Reminder for Florida Homeowners

Hurricanes are a fact of life in Florida, but many of the most common home system failures can be reduced through proactive maintenance and preparation. By inspecting critical systems, addressing small issues early, and developing a storm readiness plan, homeowners can help protect their property and avoid unnecessary stress during hurricane season.

About Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services – Air Conditioning, Electrical, Plumbing & Drains, is a full-service home services provider founded in 1976. Serving Central Florida from Daytona Beach to St. Petersburg, the company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With licensed and certified technicians, 24/7 emergency availability, and a large service fleet, Frank Gay Services is known for reliable service, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round. Fast, Reliable, and Always There — That's the Frank Gay Way. Central Florida's Top Choice for Home Services. For more information, please visit https://frankgayservices.com/ or call 877-372-6542 (877- Frank Gay)

SOURCE Frank Gay Services