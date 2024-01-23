Husband-and-Wife Duo Bring New Dogtopia Location to Vintage Park

News provided by

Dogtopia

23 Jan, 2024, 16:19 ET

Offering the Best Care for Your Furry Best Friend, Dogtopia of Vintage Park is Now Open and Operating

VINTAGE PARK, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has opened a new location in Vintage Park on Jan. 22. Located at 10130 Louetta Rd. Suite J, Dogtopia of Vintage Park will provide award-winning services to dog parents in the community.

Providing personalized care for Vintage Park pups in a fun, enriching, and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its focus on three key benefits: socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. Keeping safety at the forefront, each of the playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on pups' paws and joints.

Dogtopia in Vintage Park is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Cody and Veronica Lovins. The seasoned franchisees bring with them an abundance of previous franchising experience, having opened a variety of different franchise concepts throughout Texas over the past few years, including a Dogtopia location in Atascocita. Their new Dogtopia in Vintage Park will be operated by General Manager, Mackenzie Lochrie, who is excited to begin building connections with local dog owners in the Vintage Park community.  

"The Dogtopia brand truly sets itself apart from other pet care concepts in our area due to our approach and the quality of our services," said Lochrie. "It's extremely fulfilling to be a part of our new Vintage Park location from the ground up, and we cannot wait to begin making a positive impact by offering our award-winning dog daycare, boarding and spa."

The new Vintage Park location is a proud supporter of The Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to enable dogs to positively change our world, funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. To learn more, please visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

Dogtopia of Vintage Park is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m.7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m.2p.m. (boarding pickup/drop off only). For more information on Dogtopia of Vintage Park, call (281) 869-8338, or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/houston-vintage-park/.

###

About Dogtopia:
Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman Public Relations | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Dogtopia

