Husband and Wife Duo Brings New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to Cranberry

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Cranberry on Feb. 16

CRANBERRY, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Cranberry, Pa., at 10 St. Francis Way on February 16. Capriotti's brings the Cranberry community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Cranberry Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Cranberry community.

Brian and Merridith Murray will venture into their first business partnership together as the owners of the new Capriotti's location. A Wilmington native where the sandwich shop was founded, Brian grew up going to Capriotti's every Saturday for a family lunch. The couple, now living 10 minutes from their new location, are bringing their family tradition to their neighbors in Cranberry.

"Capriotti's was a staple of my childhood and being able to bring a concept I grew up with to my new hometown is very exciting," said Brian. "Capriotti's separates itself due to the high-quality products and we hope to bring exceptional customer service as we introduce these award-winning sandwiches to the Cranberry community."

Cranberry Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Cranberry Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Cranberry offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit https://order.capriottis.com/store/9933 or call the location at 412-298-1783.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Seth Goodman, Fishman PR | [email protected] | 847-945-1300

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop