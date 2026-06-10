Hush Security and SDG Corporation Partner to Secure the Entire Non-Human Workforce-from Secrets and Service Accounts to AI Agents

NORWALK, Conn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDG Corporation, a leading identity-first cybersecurity firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Hush Security to help organizations address one of the fastest-growing challenges in cybersecurity: securing and governing non-human identities. The partnership combines SDG's identity expertise with Hush Security's platform to provide visibility, control, and risk reduction across non-human identities (NHIs), including secrets, workloads, service accounts, AI agents, and Model Context Protocols (MCPs).

Growing Gaps Across the Non-Human Workforce

Modern enterprises face a rapidly expanding attack surface driven by service accounts, workloads, APIs, secrets, machine identities, and autonomous AI agents. Many of these identities rely on static, long-lived credentials that can be exposed through phishing, supply chain compromise, malware, misconfiguration, or insider threats.

At the same time, AI agents are beginning to execute tasks autonomously, interact with sensitive systems, and perform actions at machine speed, often with broad permissions and limited oversight. They possess privileged access to critical systems and sensitive data, yet most organizations lack the visibility, controls, and ability to govern these identities consistently and efficiently. Most alarming, many organizations are unable to quickly identify and remediate non-human identities that exhibit behavioral anomalies, privilege misuse, or signs of compromise.

A New Approach: Identity-Based Access for Every Agentic and Non-Human Identity

Hush Security introduces a fundamentally different and effective approach to securing non-human identities by replacing static credentials with identity-based access that is provisioned just-in-time, scoped to the task being performed, and automatically revoked when no longer needed.

The Hush Security platform enables organizations to:

Discover and monitor non-human identities, secrets, workloads, and AI agents at runtime across the environment.

Identify exploitable risk through runtime analysis and focus teams on what actually matters.

Replace stored credentials with identity-based authentication and authorization.

Grant least-privilege access dynamically at runtime using just-in-time controls.

Eliminate standing credentials and reduce credential exposure risk.

Maintain complete identity-level visibility and auditability of all non-human activity.

Bringing Identity Governance to the Non-Human Workforce

By combining Hush Security's runtime identity platform with SDG's deep expertise in Identity Governance, Privileged Access Management, Identity Security, and Managed Identity Services, organizations can extend proven identity controls to one of the fastest-growing areas of enterprise risk.

Together, Hush Security and SDG help organizations:

Eliminate standing credentials across secrets, service accounts, and AI agents

Enforce least-privilege and Zero Trust principles consistently across all non-human identities

Establish ownership, accountability, and lifecycle controls for non-human identities

Prove compliance with complete, identity-level audit trails of non-human activity

Accelerate secure AI adoption without increasing operational risk

SDG enhances the value of the Hush Security platform through advisory services, implementation expertise, governance program development, and Managed Identity Services that provide ongoing monitoring, optimization, and operational support.

"Organizations are managing more non-human identities than ever before, and the emergence of AI agents is accelerating that growth dramatically," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of SDG Corporation. "Many organizations have invested heavily in identity governance and privileged access management for human users, but those same controls often do not extend to service accounts, machine identities, or AI agents. Through our partnership with Hush Security, we're helping organizations achieve visibility, access controls, and apply consistent governance across their entire identity ecosystem."

"For years, organizations have relied on static credentials to manage non-human identities, creating a risk that is difficult to eliminate through traditional security controls alone," said Micha Rave, CEO and Co-founder of Hush Security. "We take a different path: grant just-in-time, ephemeral, scoped access at runtime to every non-human identity, from service accounts to your growing agentic workforce when needed and removed when the task is complete. Together with SDG, we can help organizations adopt this approach with the governance, implementation, and operational support required at enterprise scale."

About Hush Security

Hush Security is the platform for securing the entire non-human workforce — from secrets, service accounts, and other non-human identities (NHIs) to the fast-growing agentic workforce of AI agents and MCPs. Hush replaces static credentials with just-in-time, ephemeral, and scoped access granted at runtime, extending identity-based access to every non-human identity with zero credential exposure, human-in-the-loop controls, full auditability, and native IdP integration. By tying access to identity rather than stored secrets, Hush Security delivers systemic remediation and prevention of credential-based attacks — letting enterprises adopt AI and scale their non-human workforce with trust and confidence. Learn more at www.hush.security.

About SDG Corporation

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global enterprises on complex business and IT initiatives, SDG is a trusted provider of advisory, transformation, and managed services. The firm empowers organizations to strengthen cyber resilience by integrating AI into identity, threat, and risk management solutions that protect digital assets and deliver measurable business value. Learn more at www.sdgc.com.

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SOURCE SDG Corporation