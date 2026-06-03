SDG Corporation and Silverfort Partner to Eliminate Identity Security Gaps Across Hybrid and Legacy Environments

NORWALK, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDG Corporation, a leading identity-first cybersecurity firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Silverfort, an Identity Security pioneer known for its patented Runtime Access Protection (RAP) technology, to help organizations extend identity security controls across all users, systems, and environments, including those previously beyond the reach of traditional identity tools.

As identity-based attacks continue to rise and organizations operate across hybrid, cloud, and legacy infrastructures, securing authentication and access across every system has become a critical challenge. This partnership combines the Silverfort Identity Security Platform with SDG's deep identity expertise to deliver comprehensive, real-time protection against identity threats—without requiring agents, proxies, or architectural changes.

Addressing the Expanding Identity Attack Surface

Modern enterprises face increasing risk from:

Credential theft and identity-based attacks

Legacy systems that cannot support MFA or modern controls

Unmanaged service accounts and non-human identities

Fragmented identity visibility across hybrid environments

Through this partnership, SDG and Silverfort provide a unified approach to securing authentication flows and enforcing runtime access controls across all environments, from on-prem systems to cloud applications.

Extending Identity Security Everywhere

Silverfort's platform enables organizations to:

Detect and respond to identity-based threats in real-time

Protect all identity types with runtime access controls, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Just-in-time (JIT) access, and "virtual fencing"

Extend robust identity security controls to legacy systems and critical IT infrastructure that could previously not support them

Gain complete visibility into authentication activity across environments

Find and secure service accounts and non-human identities without disruption

Integrate seamlessly with existing identity infrastructure, including Active Directory and identity providers, without adding operational complexity.

"Identity is the most targeted attack vector in today's threat landscape, yet many critical systems remain unprotected due to technical limitations," said Joseph Schramm, VP of Global Channel, Silverfort. "Our partnership with SDG enables organizations to close these gaps by delivering end-to-end identity security across their entire environment, without the need for complex integrations or infrastructure changes."

Driving Measurable Security Outcomes

With SDG and Silverfort, organizations can:

Eliminate identity security blind spots across legacy and modern systems

Reduce risk of credential-based attacks and lateral movement

Enforce Zero Trust principles consistently across environments

Accelerate deployment without disrupting existing infrastructure

SDG enhances the value of Silverfort through advisory, implementation, and Managed Identity Services, assuring continuous optimization, threat monitoring, and alignment with business and compliance requirements.

"Organizations today need identity security that works everywhere," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of SDG Corporation. "With Silverfort, we're enabling our clients to close critical identity security gaps across cloud, on-prem, legacy, and increasingly AI-driven environments without adding operational complexity. This is a critical step toward achieving zero trust and reducing identity-driven risk."

About SDG Corporation

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global enterprises on complex business and IT initiatives, SDG is a trusted provider of advisory, transformation, and managed services. The firm empowers organizations to strengthen cyber resilience by integrating AI into identity, threat, and risk management solutions that protect digital assets and deliver measurable business value. Learn more at www.sdgc.com.

About Silverfort

The Silverfort Identity Security platform is the first to deliver end-to-end Identity Security, protecting every identity on-prem and in the cloud, including humans, machines, AI agents and everything in between. Our patented technology, Runtime Access Protection (RAP), natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every authentication, enforcing controls and policies, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously, including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn't disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less effort. Silverfort is the Identity Security Platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com

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SOURCE SDG Corporation