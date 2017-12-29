Husqvarna AB: Conversion of Shares

In December 2017, at the request of shareholders, 415,636 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes thereafter amounts to 158,896,078.7.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 576,343,778 shares of which 112,513,001 are Class A shares and 463,830,777 are Class B shares.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on December 29, 2017, at 09:00 CET.

For additional information, please contact

+46-8-738-90-80 or press@husqvarnagroup.com

