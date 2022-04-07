HUSQVARNA CELEBRATES NATIONAL LAWN CARE MONTH WITH LAUNCH OF DALLAS PLAWN SHOP, ONLINE SWEEPSTAKES & NEW AUTOMOWER® 415X

Apr 07, 2022, 09:04 ET
Plawn Shop Automower® Sweepstakes Offers Chance to Win Robotic Mower, Up To $20,000 in Prizes, Launch of Automower® 415X, Changing the Way America Mows
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Lawn Care Month (April), Husqvarna, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance lawn care equipment, is celebrating the future of lawn care and the role of battery-powered robotic mowers by hosting the first-ever Plawn Shop Event and Online Sweepstakes – giving fans an opportunity to trade up for a better lawn this mowing season. May 2022, Husqvarna is set to launch Automower® 415X – the newest member of the Automower® portfolio.
Husqvarna's best-in-class Automower® Robotic Mowers are designed to offer smart mowing solutions that automate the highly time-consuming task of mowing grass, providing customers with a healthier and better looking lawn effortlessly. Homeowners can start, stop and adjust their mowers schedule right from their smartphone.
"Husqvarna has pioneered the future of lawn care since 1995 and continues to build upon our legacy of innovation with robotic mowing solutions like the forthcoming Automower® 415X," said Robert McCutcheon, President of Husqvarna North America. "This National Lawn Care Month we're excited to offer homeowners game-changing smart technology powering Automowers® and a fun opportunity to trade up for a better lawn through Plawn Shop."
- Husqvarna's Next Innovation in Robotics
Available in May, Husqvarna's newest residential robotic mower, Automower® 415X, delivers premium performance for mid-size lawns averaging 1/3 acre. The new compact modern design of Automower® 415X is equipped with automatic passage handling, GPS-assisted navigation, slope control and TargetHeight, a new function that helps improve the lawn quality by automatically adjusting the cut height to meet the set target, and frost sensor. The easy cleaning feature simplifies cleaning and Firmware-Over-The-Air allows users to update their software conveniently from the app making it easier than ever to personalize their lawn care routine. Perfect for low-cut grass types such as Bermuda and Zoysia. Automower® 415X will be available for purchase at www.automower.com, Amazon and participating Husqvarna Automower dealers.
- Plawn Shop Automower® Sweepstakes
Can't attend the Plawn Shop Pop-Up? Husqvarna's Plawn Shop Automower® Sweepstakes, hosted on Instagram, gives all American lawn care enthusiasts a chance to trade up for a better lawn. Three Grand Prize winners will be randomly selected to win a Husqvarna Automower® and installation. Twenty-five First Prize winners will be randomly selected to receive Husqvarna limited-edition merchandise and 20% discount off next Automower® purchase. Total approximate retail value of prizes is worth $20,000.00. To enter, fans need to post a photo of their old mower on Instagram, follow @HusqvarnaUSA, and tag #PlawnShop, #Sweepstakes and @HusqvarnaUSA. No purchase necessary. Ends 4/30. Must be 18+/age of majority. For rules/eligibility: http://husqvarnasweepstakes.dja.com
- Plawn Shop Pop-Up Event
Husqvarna's first-ever Plawn Shop event invites everyone who's ready for a lawn care upgrade to bring their used or retired lawn mower down to the Plawn Shop and trade it for a chance to win a new Automower.® The Plawn Shop will showcase Husqvarna's Automower® Robotic Mower portfolio with demonstrations + product walk-throughs, including a first look at the new Automower® 415X, available in May.
Event is free to the public. No purchase is necessary to participate in Plawn Shop – just trade your old mower. All Plawn Shop participants will receive 20% off their next Automower® purchase at www.Husqvarna.com. Two participants will be randomly selected to win Grand Prize of credit towards new Automower® + consultation + installation. Media call: 11-12pm CT; Husqvarna Automower® expert, Lauren Ulrey, VP/GM of Robotics, available for interviews.
Where: Town Square Gazebo on Main Street; 325 S. Main St., Grapevine, TX 76051
When: Saturday April 9, 10-4pm CT
Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high-performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and inertia-activated chain-brake on chainsaws, as well as robotic mowers. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high-performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers.
