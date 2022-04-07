HUSQVARNA CELEBRATES NATIONAL LAWN CARE MONTH WITH LAUNCH OF DALLAS PLAWN SHOP, ONLINE SWEEPSTAKES & NEW AUTOMOWER® 415X

Plawn Shop Automower® Sweepstakes Offers Chance to Win Robotic Mower, Up To $20,000 in Prizes, Launch of Automower® 415X, Changing the Way America Mows

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Lawn Care Month (April), Husqvarna, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance lawn care equipment, is celebrating the future of lawn care and the role of battery-powered robotic mowers by hosting the first-ever Plawn Shop Event and Online Sweepstakes – giving fans an opportunity to trade up for a better lawn this mowing season. May 2022, Husqvarna is set to launch Automower® 415X – the newest member of the Automower® portfolio.