Husqvarna Introduces 220iL Battery Trimmer/Edger and 230iB Battery Leaf Blower

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, one of the world's leading producers of innovative forest, park and outdoor power equipment products, is adding the 220iL battery trimmer/edger and 230iB battery leaf blower to its Battery Handheld 200 Series. Husqvarna's 200 Series is designed to energize users' yard work as the battery solutions deliver the power to get the job done and feature some of the best-performing and lightest products in class. The 220iL and 230iB are ideal for all-around use by homeowners and offer the convenience of instant startups and simple-to-use controls, along with ultra-quiet performance and reduced vibrations.

The 220iL battery trimmer/edger is designed with versatility and safety in mind, as it features a Husqvarna exclusive dual-direction rotating head to control clippings and debris safely. The 220iL is also equipped with a push-button boost mode that delivers 20% more power to tackle the toughest conditions. Additionally, it offers the lightest-in-class weight (10 lbs.), a flip-n-go trigger, edger grip assist and precise balance making the 220iL easy to handle and maneuver during any project or outdoor task.

The 230iB provides homeowners with both power and convenience, as it features a 650 CFM, which delivers best-in-class blowing power. The new leaf blower offers a convenient scraper attachment on the end of the blowing tube to help with moving stubborn debris. The 230iB offers the lightest-in-class weight (under 9 lbs.) and a cruise control option that makes cleanup work more conducive and truly a breeze.

"Husqvarna is proud to offer these new products to our customers as it will truly be an upgraded experience with features not found on any other brand," said Husqvarna's North America Product Manager Arnie Fie. "The 220iL and 230iB have been designed to deliver all the convenience of battery power to get any job done with minimal weight using intuitive and natural ergonomics making for an unparalleled ease to achieve perfect results in your yard."

Great for all yards big and small, the 220iL, 230iB and the supplied lithium-ion battery and charger are compatible with all other Husqvarna battery powered systems. Husqvarna lithium-ion batteries offer long run times and most importantly speedy recharges. The 220iL has 30-minutes of continuous use runtime, while the 230iB provides 22-minutes of continuous use.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and inertia-activated chain-brake on chainsaws, as well as robotic mowers. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in

cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2018 amounted to SEK 41bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

