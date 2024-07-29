Huston-Tillotson University Selects the Ellucian SaaS Platform to Unify Operations and Boost Student and Staff Experience

Trusted student information system to support enrollment and retention with modern, integrated student experience at top-ranked Texas HBCU

RESTON, Va. and AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Huston-Tillotson University (HTU) has selected Colleague, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform to unify its student experience and support the institution's enrollment, retention, and completion goals. A new Ellucian customer, HTU joins more than 2,000 Ellucian customers leveraging The Ellucian SaaS Platform to more efficiently scale resources and enhance student outcomes.

The Ellucian SaaS Platform will deliver a modern and intuitive user experience for students and staff at HTU, unifying systems across campus. Leveraging Ellucian Insights, the platform will connect the institution's staff and 981 students, and provide an elevated, data-informed experience with a singular interface that users can access anywhere, at any time.

"We are excited to welcome Huston-Tillotson University into the Ellucian customer community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Choosing the Ellucian SaaS platform with Colleague and Insights provides HTU with a scalable solution that meets their students' needs. HTU will be able to access critical data for smart decision-making, while connecting the campus on a secure, integrated, and user-friendly platform."

As an Ellucian SaaS Platform user, HTU joins a vibrant customer network in Texas and a growing community of HBCUs partnering with Ellucian.

"We are delighted to announce our recent collaboration with Ellucian. This initiative will not only unify our student services into a comprehensive, user-friendly platform through the seamless access to resources such as course registration, academic advising, and campus activities, but it will also allow us to significantly improve our enrollment rates, enhance student retention by offering personalized support, and increase graduation rates by ensuring that our students have the tools they need to succeed," said HTU President Melva K. Wallace.

ABOUT HUSTON-TILLOTSON UNIVERSITY

Huston-Tillotson University, the first institution of higher education in Austin, Texas, has roots dating back to 1875. HT is an independent, church-related, historically black, four-year liberal arts institution located on a 23-acre tree-lined campus near downtown in East Austin. Huston-Tillotson University's mission is to nurture a legacy of leadership and excellence in education, connecting knowledge, power, passion, and values. The University offers associate and master's degrees in addition to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees in more than 19 areas of study. Huston-Tillotson University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate and master's degrees. HT is also an NC-SARA school. For more information, please visit www.htu.edu.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

