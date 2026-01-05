Personal, Not Just Transactional: Huyett Offers Nationwide In-Field Support to Customers

Huyett prioritizes hands-on support for customers with its dedicated Distribution Support Team serving key regions across North America.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1906, Huyett has been a pillar of the Minneapolis, Kansas community for over a century, but deep Minneapolis roots don't stop the Company from providing nationwide in-field support to customers across the continent. Huyett offers:

Real People, Real Service – Huyett's Distribution Support Team consists of a network of Regional Sales Managers (RSMs) providing exceptional and personalized service to customers located in their designated regions. Beyond support, RSMs help you grow your business through line walks, product line consultations, and market data reviews to help you focus on the right opportunities.

Engineering Support – The Engineering Support Team leverages deep industry knowledge to help you discover and source the fastener your application needs – whether it's a discontinued part, a high-quality brand, or something tailored to the exact circumstances of your application.

Custom Parts Manufacturing – When off-the-shelf parts aren't an option, Huyett's in-house manufacturing and advanced Swiss lathes deliver custom fastener solutions with faster lead times and tighter tolerances. Get accurate quotes and testable samples that work with your schedule, preventing line-downs and production delays. Learn more about Huyett's Swiss lathes at www.huyett.com/turning.

Product Line Recommendations – With an inventory of over 200,000 SKUs, Huyett offers you the opportunity to consolidate your supplier base or strategically expand your business – offering SKU recommendations, data insights, product attributes, images, and pricing guidance.

Market Pricing Consultation – Huyett closely monitors market pricing and trends, providing you with competitive rates and up-to-date market strategies. Additionally, the in-house Data Analytics Team synthesizes and interprets your data to produce refined forecasts to help you make better decisions, lower your customers' costs, and increase your sales.

"Huyett has grown from a small operation into a nationwide partner," said Dewey Oxner, Director of Sales. "With Regional Sales Managers located throughout North America, we provide boots-on-the-ground support – line walks to improve efficiency, product and pricing consultations to boost profitability, and tailored solutions to meet your unique needs."

Interested in growing your business with Huyett? Reach out to your RSM today . For more information about Huyett and its extensive range of industrial fasteners, premium lifting hardware, and adhesives, email [email protected] or visit www.huyett.com .

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," Huyett is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The Company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

