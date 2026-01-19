Huyett's Swiss Lathes Meet Custom and Precision Manufacturing Needs

Consolidate your supply chain, buy custom metal components, and receive in-house manufacturing support solutions with Huyett.

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge Swiss lathes continue to help Huyett serve the fastener community by providing precision machining services. Compared to conventional lathes, Swiss-style lathes achieve tighter tolerances and shorter cycle times, making them ideal for crafting the highly precise or hard-to-find components that customers need. Learn more about Huyett's Swiss lathes at www.huyett.com/turning.

Problems with Pin Failure? Tighter Tolerances Save the Day

Huyett's Swiss Turn machines helped alleviate a customer's struggles with pin failure in a pump assembly. When installed in a food-processing environment, the pump assembly required frequent cleaning, which led to pins falling out during disassembly. Generally, press fit pins would be chosen to prevent slippage; however, this was not an option due to the pin's brittle tungsten material. Huyett's expert team used Swiss lathes to engineer a custom part with improved and consistent tolerances, reducing the risk of failure.

"Swiss lathes are perfect for precision components," said Huyett's Director of Sales, Dewey Oxner. "Our customer needed tight tolerances, and thanks to the lathes, we were able to make the part they needed."

Can't Source Parts? Custom Components Pose a Solution

In a separate case, Huyett's Swiss lathes helped a distributor customer win more business with an end user. During a line walk, the customer's onsite representative saw a golden opportunity. "I watched him have an epiphany," said Chris Bell, the Huyett Regional Sales Manager who facilitated the sale. "He told me to hold on, then ran across the plant and came back with three parts. He held them out and asked if we could make them on our Swiss Turn machines, and of course, the answer was yes." Huyett quickly quoted the parts and over time, won all three for the customer. "It was a win for everyone involved," Bell said. "The end user consolidated their supplier base, our customer won more business, and we got to support them with our Swiss lathes."

In recent years, Swiss-style lathes have skyrocketed in usage across industries like automotive, medical, and aerospace, with the market for the machines continuing to grow. For Huyett, investing in the lathes is not only a timely technological advancement, but also part of the Company's commitment to providing Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time: hard-to-find or custom components in quantities that make sense for the customer, with low lead times and fast, trackable shipping.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," Huyett is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The Company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

