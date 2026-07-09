MARIETTA, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners achieve better humidity control and maintain consistent indoor comfort year-round? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring HVAC Expert Kenneth Hartman of Hammocks AC in Marietta, Georgia. The article explains how proper ventilation, balanced moisture, and regular air conditioner maintenance work together to improve indoor air quality and protect both comfort and home health.

Kenneth Hartman, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation feature opens by highlighting that controlling humidity is essential for maintaining a comfortable and healthy home environment. Too much moisture in the air can cause sticky rooms, musty smells, and mold growth, while air that's too dry can irritate skin, throats, and sinuses. Hartman notes that the ideal humidity range falls between 30 and 50 percent, depending on the season and climate. Maintaining that balance helps protect not only personal comfort but also the home's structure and HVAC system.

The first step in humidity control is understanding current conditions. The article recommends using a digital hygrometer, an inexpensive tool that measures indoor moisture levels. Once homeowners know whether the air is too humid or too dry, they can take appropriate steps to correct it. In many homes, high humidity is the more common challenge, especially during Georgia's warm and humid summer months.

Hartman explains that a properly functioning air conditioner plays a vital role in natural dehumidification. When an AC system is clean and correctly sized, it removes moisture as it cools the air. If rooms still feel damp or sticky even when the air conditioner is running, it may indicate a problem such as a dirty evaporator coil or an oversized system that cools too quickly without removing enough humidity. Regular air conditioner maintenance and correct system sizing help prevent these problems and maintain steady indoor comfort.

The HelloNation article also emphasizes the importance of ventilation in managing indoor air quality. Kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry areas produce the most household moisture. Using exhaust fans during and after activities like cooking or showering helps release humid air outside instead of trapping it indoors. If fans are missing or outdated, upgrading to vented models can make an immediate improvement in humidity control and air freshness.

In basements and crawl spaces, excess moisture often seeps through walls or floors, raising humidity levels in the rest of the home. A portable or built-in dehumidifier can help remove that excess moisture and prevent mold, mildew, and musty odors. For larger homes, Hartman suggests that a whole-home dehumidifier, connected directly to the HVAC system, provides more consistent humidity control throughout every room.

The article points out that maintaining balanced humidity also protects a home's materials. Wood floors, furniture, and trim naturally expand in high humidity and contract in dry conditions. Over time, that movement can lead to cracking or warping. By keeping humidity within the recommended range, homeowners help preserve both the look and integrity of their living spaces.

During winter, humidity control takes a different approach. Cold air tends to be dry, and indoor heating systems can make it even drier. Hartman notes that low humidity makes air feel cooler, causing homeowners to turn up the heat unnecessarily. Adding a humidifier—especially a whole-home humidifier attached to the HVAC system—can restore moisture, improve comfort, and help heating systems run more efficiently.

Proper air circulation is another key to maintaining moisture balance. The HelloNation feature advises keeping interior doors open and vents unobstructed to allow even airflow throughout the home. Regularly cleaning or replacing air filters every one to three months ensures that air moves freely through the system, supporting both humidity control and overall indoor air quality.

The article also recommends small, practical steps for homes in humid climates. Covering pots while cooking, taking shorter showers, and using outdoor drying racks for laundry can help reduce moisture indoors. Even running the air conditioner for slightly longer periods on mild days can help pull excess humidity from the air, improving both comfort and efficiency.

If high humidity continues despite these measures, it may indicate a deeper issue within the HVAC system or insulation. Hartman suggests professional inspection as the next step. A technician can measure indoor conditions, check ductwork for leaks, and verify that the system is properly balanced. These adjustments not only improve humidity control but also enhance energy efficiency and air quality throughout the home.

Balanced humidity, Hartman explains, creates a healthier and more comfortable living environment. It supports proper HVAC performance, prevents moisture damage, and contributes to better indoor air quality year-round. With regular air conditioner maintenance, good ventilation, and smart equipment use, homeowners can maintain optimal moisture balance and enjoy lasting comfort in every season.

How to Control Humidity and Improve Indoor Comfort features insights from Kenneth Hartman, HVAC Expert of Marietta, Georgia, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation