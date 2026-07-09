In HelloNation, Pool Expert Kevin Moomjian Outlines Key Considerations When Installing Saltwater Pools in Southwest Florida

The article outlines how maintenance, cost, and comfort influence the decision between saltwater and chlorine systems.

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is a saltwater pool the right choice for homeowners in Southwest Florida looking for comfort and easier maintenance? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Kevin Moomjian of Custom Pools By Design.

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The HelloNation article explains that a saltwater pool operates differently than a traditional chlorine pool by using a salt-chlorine generator to produce sanitizer continuously. This system helps maintain steady chlorine levels while improving overall water quality. Many homeowners in Southwest Florida are drawn to a saltwater pool because it often feels gentler on the skin and eyes compared to a standard chlorine pool.

The article describes how a salt-chlorine generator converts salt into chlorine, allowing for consistent sanitation without manual chemical additions. This process supports stable water quality and reduces fluctuations that can occur in a traditional chlorine pool. For homeowners who want a more balanced system, a saltwater pool can provide a more comfortable swimming experience.

Maintenance is another key consideration. The article notes that while a saltwater pool reduces the need to handle chlorine directly, homeowners still need to monitor water chemistry and equipment. Maintaining proper levels ensures that the salt-chlorine generator functions efficiently and preserves water quality. Compared to a chlorine pool, some homeowners find that routine care is more manageable over time.

Cost is also discussed as an important factor. Installing a saltwater pool typically requires a higher upfront investment due to the addition of a salt-chlorine generator. However, the article explains that long-term costs may be lower because salt is less expensive than traditional chlorine. For homeowners in Southwest Florida, balancing initial costs with ongoing savings is an important part of the decision.

The article highlights environmental and comfort benefits as well. A saltwater pool can reduce exposure to concentrated chemicals while maintaining consistent water quality. Many homeowners prefer the softer feel of the water, which can make swimming more enjoyable. These factors contribute to the growing interest in saltwater systems across Southwest Florida.

At the same time, the article notes that there are considerations to keep in mind. Salt can be corrosive if not properly managed, which may affect pool components and surrounding materials. Equipment such as the salt-chlorine generator may also require maintenance or replacement over time. Some homeowners may prefer the flexibility of a chlorine pool, where chemical levels can be adjusted manually as needed.

Lifestyle preferences play a significant role in the decision. The article explains that homeowners who swim frequently or prefer lower chemical handling may benefit most from a saltwater pool. Others who prioritize lower upfront costs or simpler equipment may lean toward a chlorine pool. Evaluating these factors helps homeowners determine which option best fits their needs.

The article concludes that choosing between a saltwater pool and a chlorine pool depends on maintenance preferences, budget, and desired water quality. By understanding how a salt-chlorine generator works and weighing the benefits and considerations, homeowners in Southwest Florida can make informed decisions that support long-term enjoyment and performance.

Is a Saltwater Pool Worth It for Homeowners in Southwest Florida? features insights from Kevin Moomjian, Pool Expert of Fort Myers, FL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation