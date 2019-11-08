Hy-Vee and Hallmark Celebrate Veterans with Free Breakfast and Cards on Nov. 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 8, 2019 Hy-Vee and Hallmark are thanking veterans and active-duty military members with a card-signing event at Hy-Vee's more than 260 stores during the grocer's annual free Veterans Day breakfast event. On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast buffet, while customers and guests can sign the 100,000 Hallmark cards that will be delivered to troops who are currently serving.

"Hy-Vee is honored to have our nation's heroes join us for breakfast on Veterans Day each year," said Darren Baty, Hy-Vee's executive vice president of non-foods. "This year, we are excited to partner with Hallmark again to expand our card-signing event to help all Hy-Vee communities share their words of gratitude and appreciation through cards to military personnel who are currently serving around the world."

What: Card-Signing Event at Hy-Vee's Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

When: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Where: All Hy-Vee store locations

"Hallmark feels privileged to join Hy-Vee again for this Veterans Day event," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark Greetings. "We hope the heartfelt words of thanks and encouragement written on these cards will bring joy and comfort to our troops."

