HyAxiom Extends Global Reach into Australian Market

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HyAxiom, Inc., a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider, announced today the signing of a Statement of Cooperation with Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (DFCC) and the South Australian government to accelerate the green hydrogen industry.

The signing ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, Korea and was attended virtually by Jeff Hyungrak Chung, CEO, of HyAxiom and, in person, by Hooseok Che, COO, DFCC and Sam Crafter, CEO, Office of Hydrogen Power South Australia on behalf of the Government of South Australia.

Through the contemplated cooperation, HyAxiom, DFCC and the South Australia government intend to exchange equipment and expertise to produce eco-friendly hydrogen and derivatives, to establish strategies and partnerships to secure global competitiveness in hydrogen exports, to secure research partnerships and projects to accelerate future decarbonization, and to develop Australian markets by building infrastructure for green hydrogen supply and utilization.

"We embrace this opportunity to help South Australia develop the green hydrogen industry as a part of their overall renewable energy plan. South Australia is well on its way to becoming a global leader in supplying green hydrogen and we are proud to partner with them and DFCC," said Chung.

The state's leadership in renewable energy is creating a generational shift by using hydrogen to transform not just the energy sector but the economic future of South Australia. In order to establish itself as a global eco-friendly leader, the South Australian government recently announced ambitious plans to increase the proportion of renewable energy, which is currently about 68% of total electricity production, to 100% by 2030, and is actively pushing for legislation to expand required infrastructure.

As part of that effort, the South Australian government plans to build a combined plant where 250MW electrolyzers, 200MW hydrogen power plants and fuel cells, and associated hydrogen storage facilities are co-located.

HyAxiom, Inc. is a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider, enabling reliable, cost-competitive and carbon-free energy sources for industrial and commercial uses. Combining the legacy of UTC Power's fuel cell development and the expertise of parent Doosan Group, HyAxiom's mission is to accelerate a sustainable energy future by delivering a full spectrum of hydrogen solutions including fuel cells for both stationary and mobility applications and electrolyzers for hydrogen production. HyAxiom develops, manufactures and services PureCell®, a proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC). Building upon its expertise in fuel cell technology, HyAxiom is also developing next-generation clean hydrogen production technologies and additional clean fuel cell solutions for stationary and mobility applications.

