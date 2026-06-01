NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced today that its client, Procare Ambulance, has entered into a strategic partnership with Prodos Capital and Manolin Investment Group. Tecum Capital, along with Genesis Park Capital and SharpVue Capital, provided growth capital to support the partnership. Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to Procare for this transaction.

Hyde Park Capital Advises Procare Ambulance in Strategic Partnership with Prodos Capital and Manolin Investment Group.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Procare is a leading provider of non-emergency and emergency interfacility transportation ("IFT") services across the Maryland and Washington, D.C. markets, with recent expansion into Virginia. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services – including Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Specialty and Critical Care Transport, Mobile Integrated Health ("MIH"), and medical standby services – to a distinguished roster of healthcare institutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The strategic partnership with Prodos Capital and Manolin Investment Group will support Procare's geographic expansion, further the development of its MIH program, and bolster investment in its workforce, fleet, and service capabilities.

"This transaction positions us to continue investing in our people, expand geographically, strengthen our MIH capabilities, and build for the future," said Debbie Ailiff, Founder of Procare. "We are incredibly grateful to the team at Hyde Park Capital for their exceptional partnership throughout this process. Their strategic guidance, professionalism, and unwavering commitment were instrumental in helping us find Prodos and Manolin and successfully completing this transaction. Michael Johnson and his team navigated every stage of the process with professionalism, creativity, and determination, and we truly could not have asked for a better investment banking team."

"Procare was built on an unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, and that reputation has earned us the trust of some of the most respected healthcare institutions in the region," added Mark Bucholtz, CEO of Procare. "This partnership gives us the institutional framework and capital resources to accelerate our geographic expansion into Virginia, scale our MIH program, and ultimately serve more patients and communities across the Mid-Atlantic. We are excited to work with Prodos, Manolin, Dr. Mayer, and our broader group of partners to continue building on this strong foundation."

Douglas Song, Founder of Prodos Capital, commented: "Procare is exactly the type of high-quality, management-driven business we seek out – a company with deep-rooted customer relationships, high barriers to entry, and a clear and compelling pathway to growth. We are particularly excited about the Company's MIH program, which we believe represents a significant and differentiated growth opportunity as healthcare systems increasingly look to partners that can help reduce readmissions and improve patient outcomes outside the hospital setting. Manolin and I are proud to lead this investment alongside Tecum, Genesis Park, and SharpVue, and we look forward to supporting Mark and the entire Procare team as we take the business to the next level."

Dr. Thom Mayer, Operating Partner, stated: "Procare has built something truly special in the Mid-Atlantic – a highly trusted provider operating at the forefront of how medical transportation and mobile care are evolving. The MIH program in particular has enormous potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients, reduce the burden on hospital systems, and create sustainable value for the communities Procare serves. I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to leveraging my relationships and experience to help accelerate the Company's growth."

Michael Johnson, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, reflected on the partnership, "It's been a privilege to advise Debbie, Mark, and the Procare team in connection with this milestone for the Company. We continue to see a significant increase in investor interest across the medical transportation and broader mobile healthcare services sectors, driven by strong underlying demand, favorable demographic trends, critical infrastructure characteristics, and the increasingly important role providers like Procare play within the evolving healthcare ecosystem. Investors are also recognizing the value of scalable platforms that help healthcare systems improve patient outcomes, expand care coordination capabilities, and reduce overall system costs. Procare has built an exceptional organization with a well-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and patient care across the Mid-Atlantic. We are proud of the outcome and excited to see Procare continue its growth alongside Prodos, Manolin, and the broader investor group."

Joe Pennington, Director of Hyde Park Capital commented, "The partnership between Procare, Prodos, and Manolin represents an exciting achievement in the Company's growth journey. Procare's patient-centric focus, paired with the resources and expertise delivered through the partnership, will further the Company's ability to deliver high-quality compassionate care throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. It has been a privilege to work with Debbie, Mark, Doug, Mike, Gerald, and Dr. Mayer throughout the entire process, and the HPC team is excited to see what this next chapter has in store for Procare and the patients they serve."

About Procare Ambulance of Maryland

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Procare Ambulance of Maryland is a leading provider of non-emergency and emergency interfacility medical transportation services across the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia markets. The Company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Specialty and Critical Care Transport, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, wheelchair and bariatric transport, and medical standby for events and facilities. Procare serves a distinguished roster of healthcare institutions through long-term contractual relationships and has maintained 100% customer retention since its founding. Procare is also the only approved private commercial EMS provider of Mobile Integrated Healthcare services in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.procareambulance.com.

About Prodos Capital

Prodos Capital ("Prodos") is a private investment firm focused on North American and European lower middle market companies, with the flexibility to pursue investments on a global basis. Unlike traditional private equity firms, Prodos operates with significant flexibility across investment strategy, structure, hold periods, and target industries. The firm seeks businesses with solid foundations in the marketplace that are ready to benefit from a more institutional framework, with a strategy centered on identifying outstanding entrepreneurs and management teams and partnering with them to create long-term, sustainable value. Prodos structures transactions to align incentives for owners and managers and is committed to ensuring its portfolio companies are optimally capitalized and positioned for collective value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.prodoscapital.com/.

About Manolin Investment Group

Manolin Investment Group is an operationally focused private investment firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. The firm partners with differentiated businesses and proven management teams, bringing hands-on operational expertise and strategic resources to drive long-term value creation across its portfolio. For more information, please visit https://www.manolinig.com/.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park Capital's principals have extensive investment banking experience, including managing sell-side and buy-side transactions, recapitalizations, financial advisory assignments, fairness opinions, raising growth and acquisition capital for companies, including equity, mezzanine, senior debt, and project finance. Hyde Park Capital has bankers who specialize in numerous industry sectors, including healthcare, industrials, business services, technology, consumer, and cleantech/power finance particularly in connection with data centers. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and San Francisco, California, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

About Tecum Capital

Tecum Capital is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based private investment firm deploying capital in lower middle-market companies. Tecum provides mezzanine debt and equity investments in growth-oriented middle-market companies across the broader environmental/industrial services, high-value manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business services sectors. Our team partners with independent sponsors, family offices, committed funds, business owners seeking succession plans, and management teams to create shared success. Tecum manages three Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") licensed funds and is currently investing out of Tecum Capital Partners IV, L.P., a new fund launched in January 2025. Since 2006, the team has collectively invested more than $1.2 billion in over 200+ platforms and add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tecum.com.

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a 25-year-old Houston-based private investment platform operating both debt and equity strategies over time. The firm is currently investing out of two Small Business Investment Companies ("SBIC") with $575 million in capital commitments, providing flexible debt and equity capital solutions to privately held companies. Genesis Park supports emerging teams, established enterprises, family/founder-owned businesses, and private equity sponsor-backed companies across diversified industries. The firm generally invests in companies with proven business models and experienced management teams. Learn more about Genesis Park at www.genesis-park.com.

About SharpVue Capital

SharpVue Capital is a private investment firm focused on partnering with high-quality businesses and management teams to drive sustainable, long-term value creation. With deep experience across healthcare and other essential industries, SharpVue provides flexible capital solutions and strategic support to help companies accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence, and build enduring market leadership. The firm is committed to investing in organizations that improve outcomes and deliver meaningful value to the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: https://sharpvuecapital.com/.

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