Hyde Park Capital Advises DevRefactory on its Sale to Capacity

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced today that its client, DevRefactory, a leading customer experience software platform specializing in omnichannel journey orchestration, embedded middleware, and integrated managed services, has been acquired by Capacity. Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to DevRefactory for this transaction. Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick served as legal counsel to DevRefactory.

DevRefactory has been acquired by Capacity. The undersigned (Hyde Park Capital) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DevRefactory for this transaction.

DevRefactory's platform orchestrates customer interactions across voice, chat, web, and social channels, enabling seamless transitions while preserving context. It centralizes knowledge, powers self-service and chatbot experiences, and streamlines engagement across the customer lifecycle. These capabilities are complemented by a specialized managed services team supporting implementation, optimization, and ongoing performance improvement.

Marcus Alexander, CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Capacity, stated, "The DevRefactory team have built an incredible business in the telecom space and this acquisition allows us to scale that innovation across the entire Capacity platform. Together, we're accelerating a future where contact centers can unify their customer interactions, reduce costs and deliver consistently better experiences, without the complexity of fragmented tools."

James Ramey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of DevRefactory, commented, "After rapidly establishing Refactory as a leader in AI enablement—delivering enterprise-grade solutions to Fortune 50 organizations—we are excited to announce that Refactory has been acquired by Capacity AI. This partnership will expand our ability to deliver true omnichannel AI experiences at scale, leveraging Capacity AI's platform and reach across more than 20,000 customers worldwide."

Ramey continued, "Following strong inbound acquisition interest, we partnered with Hyde Park Capital as our exclusive financial advisor to evaluate strategic opportunities. Their team brought exceptional focus, deep alignment with our vision, and a disciplined process that prioritized both enterprise impact and employee value. Hyde Park Capital curated a highly complementary group of potential partners and guided us through a transaction that positions our team and technology for long-term success. Together, we selected Capacity AI as the ideal partner to accelerate our mission and extend the reach of Refactory's platform globally. We are incredibly grateful to the Hyde Park Capital team and the Capacity AI team for their partnership throughout this process, and we are excited for the next chapter as part of Capacity AI."

Michael Johnson, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, reflected on the transaction, "It has been a privilege to advise JC, Brian, and Dustin, the founders of DevRefactory, throughout this process. From day one, it was clear that they built something truly differentiated, a platform rooted in deep technical expertise and a genuine passion for reimagining how enterprises engage with their customers. DevRefactory's capabilities are a natural fit within Capacity's platform, and we are excited to see the impact this combination will have for their clients and the broader customer experience market."

Trevor Mumford, Vice President at Hyde Park Capital, added, "It was genuinely refreshing to work with a founding team that has been close friends since high school and has spent years building technology together. Working alongside entrepreneurs who combine that kind of personal conviction with serious technical innovation makes for a truly rewarding engagement. We're proud of the outcome and confident Capacity is the right home to take DevRefactory's mission to the next level."

About DevRefactory

Founded in 2020, DevRefactory is a customer experience software platform that enables enterprises to deliver seamlessly connected, omnichannel customer journeys at scale. Through its OCX (Omnichannel Customer Experience) suite, DevRefactory provides embedded middleware, managed services, and practical AI frameworks that orchestrate engagement across voice, web chat, SMS, mobile apps, email, and social media. The Company's solutions empower customers to interact on their own terms while eliminating the complexity of managing disparate channel technologies independently. Partnering with leading platforms, DevRefactory serves as an innovation accelerator, helping enterprises prove value rapidly and integrate modern omnichannel capabilities into their existing ecosystems. For additional information, please visit www.refactory.dev.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that gives organizations the capacity to do more with less. Its unified platform combines intelligent virtual agents, conversational AI, agent assist and live support tools, campaigns and workflow automation, and advanced analytics, enabling businesses to automate customer inquiries, reduce handle times, and drive consistent, high-quality experiences across every channel, including voice, chat, email, SMS, and web. Trusted by more than 20,000 organizations and powering over 36 billion automated interactions, Capacity serves leading brands across financial services, healthcare, retail, education, insurance, and more. With over 250 pre-built integrations and enterprise-grade security, Capacity delivers seamless deployment into existing technology ecosystems. Proudly headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Capacity is part of the Equity.com incubator. For additional information, please visit https://capacity.com/main.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park Capital's principals have extensive investment banking experience, including managing sell-side and buy-side transactions, recapitalizations, financial advisory assignments, fairness opinions, raising growth and acquisition capital for companies, including equity, mezzanine, senior debt, and project finance. Hyde Park Capital has bankers who specialize in numerous industry sectors, including healthcare, industrials, business services, technology, consumer, and cleantech/power finance particularly in connection with data centers. This transaction represents another successful engagement closed by Hyde Park Capital within the technology sector. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and San Francisco, California, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Michael Johnson Managing Director [email protected] 813-769-3284 Trevor Mumford Vice President [email protected] 813-209-9071





SOURCE Hyde Park Capital