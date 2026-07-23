HydraForce, Elevāt, and Bosch Rexroth Announce Enhanced Remote OTA Update Capabilities for Off-Highway Equipment

SEATTLE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their strategic collaboration, HydraForce, a global leader in motion control systems and Elevāt, an industrial IoT and applied AI platform provider, announced a significant advancement in remote machine management.

The HydraForce Connected Control Unit (CCU) from Bosch, integrated with Elevāt software, is now capable of providing remote access and performing over-the-air (OTA) updates on Bosch Rexroth BODAS controllers.

A HydraForce Connected Control Unit from Bosch, integrated with the Elevāt platform, enables remote access and over-the-air software updates for Bosch Rexroth BODAS controllers on off-highway equipment.

This enhanced capability empowers HydraForce and Elevāt customers to streamline operations, reduce downtime, and significantly improve machine performance and serviceability. By leveraging the integrated solution, OEMs can use the Elevāt platform to remotely diagnose issues and deploy critical software updates to the BODAS controllers on their equipment without requiring on-site service personnel.

"The ability to remotely access and update Bosch Rexroth BODAS controllers using the Elevāt platform takes our collaborative vision of bridging hydraulics, electronics, and digital services to the next level," said Russ Schneidewind, director of business developmentat at HydraForce. "The cooperation between Elevāt and Bosch Rexroth is directly addressing the industry's need for complete, future-ready solutions."

Adam Livesay, co-founder and CEO of Elevāt, commented, "At Elevāt, we believe the future of equipment service is connected, intelligent, and proactive. This collaboration helps OEMs deliver the next generation of service by accelerating software deployment and enabling faster issue resolution in the field. The addition of remote BODAS controller updates is another key milestone toward a fully integrated ecosystem that simplifies the connection between hardware, software, and digital services—helping manufacturers bring intelligent equipment to market faster while creating new opportunities for recurring customer value."

HydraForce and Elevāt plan to further their collaboration with additional remote machine management capabilities to be announced in the future.

About HydraForce HydraForce is a global designer and manufacturer of motion control systems, encompassing hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds and electronic controls for a variety of off-highway industries, including farming, construction, marine, material handling, mining, and forestry. HydraForce was acquired by Bosch Rexroth, becoming a significant part of the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit. Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce combine their presence in complementary regions to provide comprehensive coverage in Europe and North America, while enabling growth in Asia.

About Bosch Rexroth As one of the world's leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile and Industrial Applications as well as Factory Automation. With its intelligent components, customized system solutions, engineering and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications. Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things. With locations in over 80 countries, around 31,900 associates generated sales revenue of 6.5 billion euros in 2025. To learn more, please visit www.boschrexroth.com.

About Bosch Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs around 38,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2024). According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $18.7 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2025. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca. The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 412,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 490 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development. The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch. Additional information is available online at www.bosch-press.com, www.bosch.com.

About Elevāt Elevāt is a leading industrial IoT and applied AI platform purpose-built for off-highway OEMs. Elevāt enables manufacturers to connect machines, unlock actionable intelligence, and deliver next-generation digital services across the entire equipment lifecycle. Additional information is available online at www.getelevat.com

SOURCE Elevat, Inc