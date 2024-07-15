Hydrexia Expands Hydrogen Business Operation to Australian Market

MELBOURNE, Australia and SHANGHAI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Connecting Green Hydrogen APAC Conference (CGHA) 2024 held in Melbourne last week, Hydrexia Pty Ltd (Hydrexia), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydrexia Holding Limited, a leading integrated hydrogen refueling station (HRS) solution provider, and Victorian Hydrogen & Ammonia Industries Ltd (VHI), the developer of a large-scale net negative emission Hydrogen, Ammonia, and Urea project in the Australian state of Victoria's Latrobe Valley, today announced that the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The planned cooperation emanating from the MOU will utilize the combined market skills and technologies of both companies to best meet the hydrogen development needs in the Victorian and Australian marketplace.

Under the terms of the MOU, Hydrexia and VHI will work closely to leverage Hydrexia's technology to provide safe, reliable, cost-effective relocatable HRS units to support VHI's intended development of HRS infrastructure along Victoria's main highway routes. To date, Hydrexia has designed, installed, constructed close to 100 HRS units globally, including the world's largest in China, along with installations of over 170 hydrogen purification plants.

"The MOU provides us with the opportunity to collaborate with a new partner in yet another new market. We are extremely pleased to work with VHI to develop the hydrogen market in Australia," said Ashley Mills, the Head of Commercial of Hydrexia Pty Ltd. "The new venture will enable us to best utilize our hydrogen technology solutions to serve the needs of VHI in the Australian market," Mills added.

"We have selected Hydrexia because of its proven hydrogen refueling station technology along with its total hydrogen handling and storage solution capability," said Allan Blood, Executive Director of VHI. "We believe the experience and skills of Hydrexia will add significant value to the state of Victoria, in particular, to receive benefit from the emerging hydrogen economy and assist with the state's environmental objectives going forward," Blood continued.

Hydrexia's technology will assist VHI in its plans to accelerate de-carbonization of transport emissions by developing refueling infrastructure for heavy goods vehicles, initially along the Gippsland Highway in regional Victoria, and then elsewhere along the major eastern Australia transport routes.

The planned cooperation with VHI represents the beginning of Hydrexia's investment in the future growth of the Australian market. Hydrexia has been actively expanding its business operation in the hydrogen markets in Southeast Asian countries where its business has been growing rapidly, having secured strategic partnership, joint venture, and business contracts in the first six months of 2024. Hydrexia is fully committed to serving the technology and solution needs of its customers globally.

[About VHI]

VHI is the developer of a large net negative emissions $2 billion hydrogen, ammonia, and urea fertilizer project in Victoria with all of its urea fertilizer production sold forward in a multi $billion 25-year agreement to replace imports into Victoria and eastern Australia. VHI has oversized the design of its hydrogen capacity so that it may utilize the excess hydrogen for application into the domestic economy and it sees a long-term demand for hydrogen refueling in the domestic transport industry, in particular.

[About Hydrexia]

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

