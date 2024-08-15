Hydrexia Forms Strategic Partnership to Tap into Hydrogen Market in South America

SÃO PAULO and SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a leading global integrated hydrogen solution provider and GH2 Global (GH2), a key player in the development and deployment of hydrogen solutions in Brazil, today announced that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop the hydrogen markets in Brazil and South America.

Under the framework of the intended partnership, Hydrexia will leverage its technological strength by providing its technology solutions along with technical support to help advance hydrogen applications in the local markets, while GH2 will act as a unified channel to integrate Hydrexia's state-of-art magnesium-based solid-state technology for transportation and storage, and hydrogen refueling stations. Both companies will jointly optimize the above-mentioned technologies to address the specific project needs in the Brazilian market and beyond.

The newly formed partnership signifies Hydrexia's continued advancement in its global business expansion and demonstrates its ability to identify and unlock growing new global markets. The added business presence in South America provides Hydrexia with an extended global geographical coverage of its business operations following recent successful market entries in Malaysia, India, and Australia in the first half of 2024.

"We are extremely excited about forming this strategic partnership with GH2 and collaborating with a new local partner as we tap into yet another new market. I strongly believe that our combined technology and marketing strengths will significantly help enhance the hydrogen applications in Brazil," said Andy Tran, the chief executive officer of Hydrexia U.S. operation. "We look forward to working closely with GH2 to ensure the success of our planned technology and market integrations catering to the needs of local markets," Tran added.

"We are delighted to have established this strategic channel partnership with Hydrexia. Hydrexia has clearly demonstrated its technology and solution capabilities to promote hydrogen applications in our local markets," said Bias Augusto Dare, the managing director of GH2. "With our joint efforts, there is much to be leveraged from a standpoint of technology and market. I am confident that our planned partnership will yield positive results to enhance the development of hydrogen markets in Brazil and South America as a whole," Dare continued.

As a hydrogen technology solution provider, Hydrexia is leveraging its across-industry value chain technologies and solutions for its global customers. The recognition and acceptance by an increasing number of global customers is a testament to the superiority and differentiations of Hydrexia's technologies and solutions in hydrogen purification, hydrogen transportation and storage, and hydrogen refueling stations.

[About GH2]

GH2 Global, a Gali Energia affiliated company, a key player in the energy sector with a robust footprint in Brazil. Committed to reducing carbon emissions, GH2 develops comprehensive hydrogen solutions to meet the needs of the hydrogen market in the country. GH2 is driving the hydrogen economy forward, ensuring Brazil's energy independence and contributing to a cleaner future.

[About Hydrexia]

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia