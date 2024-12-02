Hydrexia Founder and CEO Receives Top Industry Recognition

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Forbes China New Era Disruptive Founders" selection is announced today, and Alex Fang, the founder, chairman and CEO of Hydrexia Holding Limited is listed in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the hydrogen industry. This recognition, presented by Forbes China in collaboration with the Global Business Research Center (GBRC), honors visionary entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing industries through creative thinking and disruptive achievements.

The Forbes selection process started 8 months ago. The selection committee took into consideration criteria pertinent to business achievement, industry contributions, disruptiveness, innovation ability, and social responsibility of all founders nominated. Final 100 finalists in their respective industries were selected. With the entrepreneurship spirit of the new era and strong sense of social responsibility, Forbes hails the selected founders as not only industry achievers but also disrupters through innovation and leadership.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected. It is indeed a recognition of our team that has been pushing for the advancement of hydrogen industry through technology innovations, "said Alex Fang, the founder and the chief executive officer of Hydrexia. "We will continue our efforts in technology innovations with a focus on meeting customer needs in the global market," Fang added.

With his in-depth knowledge of the global hydrogen industry and unique innovative management concept, Fang has demonstrated his insightfulness into market trend, and led Hydrexia to have achieved remarkable results both on technology and business fronts. Under the leadership of Fang, Hydrexia rolled out its industry breakthrough magnesium-based solid-state technology for hydrogen storage and transportation in 2023 to effectively address the hydrogen industry bottlenecks.

On the business operation side, Hydrexia has emerged as one of top companies in offering hydrogen technology solutions on the global stage. The company's business operation has successfully expanded into Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, Europe, and North and South America. This honor serves as not only a high recognition for Fang's outstanding leadership, but also a solid proof of Hydrexia's strong competitiveness and influence in the global market.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading global integrated hydrogen technology solution provider. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia