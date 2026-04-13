Hydrexia Inks Hydrogen Commercial Contract in Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia SDN BHD, a wholly owned company by Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a leading integrated hydrogen solution provider and KPT Chemical Group (KPT), a leading provider of environmental solutions, including air treatment, water treatment, and specialized chemical solutions in Vietnam, today announced that the two companies have entered into a commercial agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Hydrexia will provide hydrogen technology solutions to KPT, including magnesium-based solid-state container (MHX) and mobile hydrogen refueling station (MHRS). KPT, in turn, will leverage its extensive uptake in the hydrogen market in Vietnam.

The contract represents a significant milestone of Hydrexia's international business operations in Southeast Asia following the company's successful hydrogen project implementations in other countries across the region. The contract also marks the successful market introduction of Hydrexia's technology solutions and products through its recent regional roadshow of MHX which fully demonstrated the product's safety, maturity, and commercial readiness of the product to potential customers.

Hydrogen utilized under the contract is sourced from the Darul Hana H2 Plant in Kuching, Sarawak, through its partnership with SEDC Energy (SEDCE). With a production capacity of approximately 150 kg per day, the facility reflects ongoing efforts to optimize output and enhance utilization in response to evolving market demand, with modular solutions such as MHX play a key role in enabling safe and efficient storage, transport and deployment, supporting the advancement of early-stage and smaller-scale hydrogen applications across the region.

"We are delighted to tap into the Vietnamese market through our local partner, KPT. We are confident in our ability to f leverage our comprehensive hydrogen solutions and products to facilitate the needs of our customer," said George Gan, the Chief Executive Officer of Hydrexia Southeast Asia. "We look forward to expanding the cooperation with KPT going forward," Gan continued.

"Hydrexia's advanced hydrogen technology solutions and products align well with our long-term goal of developing a hydrogen ecosystem in the Vietnamese market. These solutions will support our vision of building a green hydrogen environment compassing production, transport, and storage," said John Tay, the chief operating officer of KPT. "Together, we believe we can effectively leverage our market and technology strengths to create hydrogen business opportunities," Tay added.

The Vietnam market represents an important market for Hydrexia. The agreement further reinforces the strong commitment of Hydrexia to serve the growing hydrogen sector in the region through collaboration with local partners. To date, Hydrexia has formed strategic partnership with major companies to advance green energy indicatives in the region.

[About KPT]

Based in Vietnam, KPT is a leading provider of environmental solutions, including air treatment, water treatment, and specialized chemical solutions. Driven by its vision to be a top Greentech solution company in Asia Pacific, the company has expanded from its main business to renewable energy infrastructure and solutions provider.

[About Hydrexia]

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia