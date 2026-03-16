Hydrexia Wins Hydrogen Contract in the U.S. Market

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider, today announced that it has secured a commercial contract with Apollo Mechanical Contractors (Apollo) to deliver a low-temperature solid-state solution for hydrogen storage at Klickitat Valley Health (KVH) in Goldendale, Washington State. Under the terms of the contract, Hydrexia LLC is to provide a comprehensive technology solution to KVH to fuel its existing onsite fuel cell for hospital mission critical backup power.

The contract represents a significant breakthrough of Hydrexia's international business operations into the United States. Leveraging its proprietary technology solutions for commercial and industrial value chains, Hydrexia has been actively pursuing global projects to expand hydrogen applications across diverse use cases. Hydrexia's low temperature solid-state solution for hydrogen storage for KVH complements its existing magnesium-based metal hydride solution, which is designed for a lower temperature application scenario for hydrogen storage.

"We are extremely excited to have won the contract, thanks to the strong confidence of KVH in our solution," said Jim Petrecky, the chief commercial officer of Hydrexia LLC. "Our intrinsically safe and compact solution will enable KVH to easily permit expansion of their backup power capacity," added Petrecky.

"We are pleased to have chosen Hydrexia. Its low temperature hydrogen solution aligns well with our long-term sustainability goals. It will enhance our ability to address emergency power supply needs through a safe and reliable approach," said Jonathan Lewis, the director of support services at KVH. "We are looking forward to working with the Hydrexia and Apollo teams on this project," Lewis continued.

With the growing maturity of its solid-state technology solutions, Hydrexia remains committed to serving global customers by providing safe, efficient, and cost-effective solid-state hydrogen storage solutions—significantly expanding the scope of hydrogen applications worldwide.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider with global presence. Hydrexia specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid research and development capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia