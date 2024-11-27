Hydrexia Provides Hydrogen Application Solution to Toyota Motor Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned company of Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a leading global hydrogen technology solution provider, and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), a global automotive manufacturer announced that the two companies recently reached a commercial agreement for hydrogen application solution. Under the terms of the agreement, Hydrexia provided TMP with its containerized mobile hydrogen refueling station (HRS) to fuel hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicles (HICEV), the Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept, which was showcased at the Toyota "Beyond Zero" media event as part of the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) in October this year.

'Beyond Zero' is a showcase of multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality. It stands as a significant pledge and initiative by Toyota towards sustainable and inclusive mobility systems, as well as global carbon neutrality. Toyota showcased its commitment to providing muti-pathway vehicle technologies, contributing to a net positive carbon impact, and fostering a sustainable future.



Hydrexia's provision of its mobile HRS solution to TMP marks the continued collaboration between Hydrexia and Toyota. Earlier this year, Hydrexia had worked with Toyota Malaysia to provide a mobile HRS solution to support the "Move to Zero" event in Malaysia. Hydrexia was chosen to be a service provider due to the safety and functionality of its solution and equipment, and its ability to deliver within a short timeframe.

"We are honored to work again with Toyota where we can leverage our technological and solution strengths to add values to Toyota's journey towards carbon neutrality," George Gan, the global sales vice president, and the general manager for Southeast Asia at Hydrexia. "We extremely value our collaboration with Toyota and are committed to providing our support to Toyota to meet its hydrogen application needs in the Southeast Asia and beyond," Gan continued.

As a leading global hydrogen technology solution provider, Hydrexia's technology solutions and products have gained considerable tractions globally in the past year. The company has expanded its business operations across Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Europe, U.S., and Australia.

About Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP)

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation is the leading and largest automotive and mobility company in the Philippines. It is engaged in the local assembly, importation, and wholesale distribution of motor vehicles of Toyota and Lexus brands.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading global integrated hydrogen technology solution provider. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

