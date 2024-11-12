Hydrexia To Facilitate Hydrogen Development in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia SDN. BHD, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a global integrated hydrogen solution provider, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Worldwide Energy Development SDN BHD (WEDSB), a renewable energy subsidiary of Worldwide Holding Berhad in Malaysia, to jointly develop the hydrogen market in Malaysia.

Under the framework of the MOU, Hydrexia and WEDSB will collaborate to facilitate sustainable energy development plan by the state government of Selangor under the initiative of Selangor Hydrogen Oriented Resources (SHORE). Both companies will leverage their respective technology, market resources, and capabilities to help advance the plan. The SHORE initiative will be rolled out in four phases with completion expected by 2040.

The planned collaboration calls for joint efforts to develop a hydrogen infrastructure involving hydrogen production, transportation and storage, and refueling stations utilizing Hydrexia's magnesium-based solid-state technology. In this process, Hydrexia and WEDSB will also work with the Institute of Sustainable Energy & AAIBE Chair of Renewable Energy under Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and UNI10 Energy SDN BHD (UESB), an engineering services company in Malaysia, to conduct research on engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of such infrastructure.

The MOU with WEDSB marks continued advancement of Hydrexia's fast-growing business operation in Malaysia. Since the start of 2024, Hydrexia has successfully expanded its business operations to Malaysia, having secured business contracts, strategic partnership, and joint venture.

"We are honored to participate in this important renewable energy initiative for the state government of Selangor, thanks to the trust of our local partner WEDSB," said George Gan, the chief executive officer of Hydrexia Southeast Asia. "As a trusted partner, I believe Hydrexia can provide value-adds with our solutions and products to facilitate the infrastructure development of the initiative through all phases by working closely with WEDSB. We look forward to the start of phase I of the initiative," Gan added.

As an across-industry value chain technology solution provider, Hydrexia is fully leveraging its across-industry value chain technologies and solutions for its global customers. The recognition and acceptance by an increasing number of global customers is a testament to the advantages and differentiations of Hydrexia's technologies and solutions in hydrogen purification, hydrogen transportation and storage, and hydrogen refueling stations.

About WEDSB

Worldwide Energy is the energy development arm of Worldwide Holdings Berhad (WHB), a wholly owned company of the Selangor State Government and is entrusted by the authorities of the state government for the execution of energy production. WHB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor or the State Development Corporation of Selangor (PKNS), involved in diverse range of industries, namely property development and investment, timbre trading, infrastructure development, television broadcasting, solid waste management, overseas investment and investment holding.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a global integrated hydrogen technology solution provider. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

SOURCE Hydrexia