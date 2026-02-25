HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Announces Breakthrough Clinical Results Demonstrating the First "Hydrating Retinoid" with Zero Reported Irritation

Peer-Reviewed Study Published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science announced today the publication of a groundbreaking clinical study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology demonstrating that its novel retinal encapsulated in biomimetic exosomes significantly improved the appearance of photodamaged skin, with no product-related irritation reported.

In a 12-week clinical study (HRET-1224), 20 women aged 35–65 with mild-to-moderate photodamage applied the HYDRINITY RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator nightly, showing progressive improvement at every evaluation point through week 12.

HYDRINITY RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator Product Shot HYDRINITY RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator

Erythema (Redness)

Statistically significant reduction at every follow-up visit, with mean erythema improved by 68% at week 12 compared to baseline.

Skin Tone

Noticeable evening of tone observed as early as week 2 and an overall improvement of 56% by week 12.

Skin Texture

Progressive texture improvement throughout the study period and an overall 63% improvement from baseline by week 12.

Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Statistically significant reduction at all follow-up visits, with a 36% improvement at week 12.

Participant Satisfaction

95% of participants were satisfied and would recommend the product, and no product-related adverse events were reported throughout the 12-week study.

"Retinal has long been recognized as one of the most effective ingredients for photoaged skin—but tolerability has remained its greatest limitation," said Dr. Michael Gold, MD, FAAD, lead investigator and board-certified dermatologist. "What's remarkable about this study is that we achieved the hallmark benefits of retinal—improved tone, smoother texture, reduced wrinkles—without the typical dryness, flaking, or irritation. The biomimetic exosome delivery system fundamentally changes the way we approach retinoid therapy."

HYDRINITY innovation is driven by an engineered biomimetic exosome platform that encapsulates retinal for precise, controlled release and enhanced penetration. Combined with the brand's proprietary Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid and plant-derived antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actives, the formulation enhances results while supporting skin barrier integrity, establishing a new class of performance-driven skincare.

"This study marks an important milestone in the HYDRINITY mission to fuse biotechnology with advanced skincare," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY. "To have our research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology underscores the scientific rigor behind our formulations. We're proud to deliver a retinal that provides clinical-level results with unmatched comfort and skin compatibility."

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 32 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

