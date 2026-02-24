HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Expands into France

Company Announces New Partnership with VeraSeaCosmetics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with VeraSeaCosmetics of France. For more than 20 years, VeraSeaCosmetics has been a premier provider of high-quality medical and aesthetic products in the French market. Under this partnership, VeraSeaCosmetics will engage more than 5,100 plastic surgeons and dermatologists, as well as a growing segment of the 39,000 general practitioners specializing in cosmetic solutions for France's population of over 26 million skincare consumers. This expansion comes as French consumers increasingly prioritize health, wellness, and high-performance skincare.

"VeraSeaCosmetics is a leading medical technology provider with over two decades of expertise in the French market. Their commitment to delivering exceptional service, education, and training will help position HYDRINITY as a premier skincare solution for top medical aesthetic providers across France," said Brent Nixon, COO of HYDRINITY. "We are excited to partner with them in 2026 to bring HYDRINITY to this important market."

The French skincare market is projected to grow to over $5.4B by the end of 2025, with facial products contributing to the largest segment at over $1.2 billion*. Technological innovation remains a primary driver of growth in the professional skincare sector. France ranks as the eighth-largest skincare market globally, following Germany and Russia, and its consumers demonstrate strong interest in advanced, natural, and "green" formulations. Additional drivers include rising quality-of-life expectations, the positive influence of skincare on self-esteem and social engagement, and a continued shift toward premium and luxury brands.

Growth in the male grooming segment, heightened consumer awareness, and the introduction of innovative products tailored to a variety of clinical and ethnic needs are further accelerating market expansion in France. Demand for natural and organic solutions continues to rise, supported by France's longstanding cultural emphasis on personal care, refinement, and the influence of social media and beauty opinion leaders.

"We have been searching for the most advanced skincare technologies and companies for some time now for our market. When we were introduced to HYDRINITY and evaluated by physician thought leaders, it became clear the brand is truly extraordinary. HYDRINITY is an ideal fit for our company, and our goal is to have the best products in every category we serve," said Véronique Lencznar, Founder and CEO of VeraSeaCosmetics. "Our team is ready and eager to make HYDRINITY the leading skincare brand in France."

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 32 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About VeraSeaCosmeticsVeraSeaCosmetics (VSC) brings over 20 years of expertise in aesthetic and regenerative medicine, selecting only high-quality, patented products known for innovative technology and natural, refined results aligned with the "French touch" in aesthetics. VSC supports medical professionals with tailored guidance and specialized training, ensuring confident and effective product use. The company's dedication to excellence contributes to the satisfaction of clients and, ultimately, to improved patient outcomes. VSC distributes throughout France, French territories, and Switzerland, serving plastic surgeons, dermatologists, physicians, pharmacies, and other medical and aesthetic professionals.

