HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Expands into the Philippines

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., is pleased to announce a new partnership with DMark Beauty, a premier distributor of professional skincare and minimally invasive skin-rejuvenation treatments in the Philippines since 1998. Through this collaboration, DMark Beauty will introduce HYDRINITY to a nation of more than 112 million consumers within one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic and rapidly expanding aesthetic markets—projected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion in skincare sales for 2025.

"DMark Beauty has been recognized as one of the most respected skincare and aesthetic technology providers in the Philippines. Nikki is a visionary, and her team's deep expertise will position HYDRINITY as a technological and clinical leader in this important market. We are excited to partner with them and launch HYDRINITY in the Philippines," said Brent Nixon, COO of HYDRINITY.

The Philippines represents one of the region's fastest-growing aesthetics hubs, supported by a robust professional landscape and rising consumer sophistication. The country is home to thousands of board-certified dermatologists, and the medical aesthetics sector is rapidly expanding, fueled by demand for premium skincare, evidence-based aesthetic procedures, and heightened patient awareness of skin health.

This rising demand has also driven interest in imported skincare brands, particularly those formulated with active ingredients that support skin wellness and protect against environmental pollutants. Among these international options, products from the United States account for more than one-third of imports, making it the leading country of origin for premium skincare in the Philippines.

"As the premier choice for skincare solutions, we aim to represent only the most advanced and prestigious skincare innovations. When leading aesthetic physicians began discussing HYDRINITY, we immediately took notice. After thorough evaluation of its science and clinical results, we recognized its exceptional potential. DMark Beauty is excited to help make HYDRINITY a market leader in the Philippines," said Nikki Tang, CEO of DMark Beauty.

DMark Beauty brings clinically backed European and U.S. brands to the Philippines, giving dermatologists early access to global innovation. Their portfolio is strongly represented in major dermatology societies, national aesthetic conventions, and key opinion leader-led medical education.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 32 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About DMark Beauty Corporation:

Since 1998, DMark Beauty Corporation—together with its sister company, DermAsia—has been dedicated to providing science-based beauty and aesthetic solutions across the Philippines. Led by CEO and Chief Beautypreneur Nikki Tang, the company partners with globally recognized European and U.S. brands to deliver clinically proven dermocosmetics, professional skincare, and advanced aesthetic technologies. Trusted by medical professionals nationwide, DMark Beauty is one of the Philippines' top three professional aesthetics skincare distributors, servicing over 400 dermatology and aesthetic clinic accounts with strong hubs in Metro Manila and Cebu and holding an estimated 22–28% share of the dermocosmetics market in the medical clinic channel. Its products—spanning anti-aging, pigmentation, sun protection, acne care, and minimally invasive rejuvenation—are available in leading dermatology clinics and aesthetic centers nationwide.

