Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands into Chile

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica of Chile, one of the largest organizations in Latin America, to represent its products in the influential South American market. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into Chile.

The skincare market in Chile is projected to grow by 7.59% (2024-2028), reaching a market volume of US$1.11 billion in 2028*. This growth is driven by factors such as the growing awareness and education among the younger population about skincare routines and knowledge of ingredients for healthier lifestyles, influenced by European and US social media influencers.

Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, expressed excitement about the partnership with Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica stating, "The company is widely recognized as a leader in the aesthetic provider market, and we have high expectations that the Hydrinity products will quickly become the market leader in Chile, given their strong track record in launching products and building successful brands."

Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica is known as the leading company in the Chilean dermatological aesthetic medical technology market and is an ideal partner to distribute the Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science products to consumers seeking skin care with proven, clinical results.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has been successful in the US and Europe while demonstrating that its products resonate with people's demands and are truly differentiated in a very competitive and crowded market. Our ability to anticipate industry trends and offer innovative solutions has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the aesthetic market in Chile. Our early market research and test marketing show all the signs that Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science will be very successful in Chile," said Ana Ines Diaz May, General Manager of Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica:

Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica is one of the largest organizations in Latin America specializing in equipment and accessories for science, medicine and aesthetics. Founded in 2006, Torregal Chile, Tecnología Médica is a subsidiary of one of the oldest medical companies in Latin America, dating back to 1942, and is the leading company in the Chilean dermatological aesthetic medical technology market. The company advises, markets and provides a permanent after-sales service in Medical Technology providing clients with a top-rated level of excellence.

*Statista Market Insights, March 2024

