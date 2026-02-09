HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Recognized by Kline & Company for Second Consecutive Year as Fastest-Growing Professional Skincare Company

Back-to-Back Honor Reflects Breakthrough Innovations, Category Expansion & Global Growth

MONROE, La., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, a leader in regenerative skincare, proudly announces that Kline & Company, a globally respected market research and consulting firm, has recognized HYDRINITY as the fastest growing professional skincare brand among the top 15 brands in the United States for the second consecutive year. According to Kline & Company, HYDRINITY achieved 77.3% year-over-year growth and a 47% increase in professional accounts year-over-year, reinforcing the brand's position as a dominant force within the professional skincare market.

This back-to-back recognition underscores the sustained momentum, innovation leadership, and expanding global presence at HYDRINITY within the professional skincare market.

"Earning this recognition from Kline & Company for a second year in a row is a powerful validation of our science, our strategy, and the trust skincare professionals place in HYDRINITY," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. "This past year marked a significant milestone for our brand — from launching additional breakthrough technologies to expanding into new categories and global markets. We're extremely proud of what we've accomplished and energized by what's ahead."

Over the past year, HYDRINITY achieved several major milestones that fueled its continued growth and reinforced its position as a category-disrupting brand which include:

Breakthrough Innovation in the Retinal Category with RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator

HYDRINITY redefined professional retinoid care with the launch of RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator , introducing new biomimetic exosome encapsulation technologies designed to optimize retinal efficacy while improving skin tolerance. The innovation brought a new standard of performance and daily usability to the retinal category.





Building on its leadership in facial skincare, HYDRINITY successfully entered the professional body category with the launch of ENCORE™ Body Hydrator , extending its Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid™ technology beyond the face to deliver advanced hydration, barrier support, and visible skin improvement.





HYDRINITY expanded into more than 10 new international markets over the past year, including Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, further strengthening its global footprint and accelerating adoption among skincare professionals worldwide.

Continued Professional Adoption & Market Leadership

HYDRINITY's proprietary technologies and clinically backed formulations continue to gain traction across professional practices, reinforcing the brand's reputation for delivering accelerated results through advanced delivery systems.

This second consecutive recognition by Kline & Company highlights not only rapid growth at HYDRINITY, but also the durability of its innovation-led approach in an increasingly competitive professional skincare landscape.

* Source: Kline + Company, 2025 Professional Skincare: Top 15 Brands in the U.S.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 35 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

For more information about HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or hydrinity.com.

