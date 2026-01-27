HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Expands into Costa Rica

Company Announces New Partnership with Monti Medical Corp S.A.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., is pleased to announce a new partnership with Monti Medical Corp S.A. of Costa Rica. Founded in 2002, Monti Medical is a regional leader in distributing premium aesthetic technologies and products throughout Central America. Through this collaboration, Monti Medical will introduce HYDRINITY to Costa Rica, an emerging hub for medical tourism where dermatological procedures such as laser treatments and wrinkle-reduction services are in high demand.

The Costa Rican skincare market continues to grow, with projected revenue expected to reach $168.84 million in 2025. Social media is increasingly influencing beauty standards, product choices, and brand visibility. Consumers of ultra-premium skincare are also prioritizing multifunctional, high-quality products over quantity—a trend that aligns seamlessly with the "skinimilism" approach by HYDRINITY.

"Monti Medical has a rock-solid reputation in the region for introducing the most advanced technology and science to the Central American aesthetic market," said Brent Nixon, COO of HYDRINITY. "Over the past 20 years, they have built strong relationships with leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians. Alessandro and his team have developed a strategic and thoughtful program capitalizing on market opportunities and leveraging their expertise. We are excited to partner with Monti Medical and bring HYDRINITY to Costa Rica."

Dermatological conditions in Costa Rica reflect a mix of infectious diseases common in tropical climates and chronic inflammatory issues, with atopic dermatitis (eczema) particularly prevalent, affecting approximately 30% of children and often triggered by heat, perspiration, and certain fabrics. Other common conditions include acne, psoriasis, vitiligo, contact dermatitis, hives, and lichen planus. These skin concerns highlight a significant opportunity for HYDRINITY, whose science-driven formulations are designed to address inflammation, dryness, and compromised skin. By entering this market, HYDRINITY is uniquely positioned to provide dermatologists and consumers with advanced, clinically backed solutions.

"We have seen what HYDRINITY has accomplished in North America since its launch in 2022, and we are extremely enthusiastic about what we will achieve in Costa Rica," said Alessandro Barnabo, Commercial Director of Monti Medical. "The outstanding clinical results attained by HYDRINITY, along with their unique market approach, resonates strongly with Costa Rica's progressive culture. For more than 20 years, we have led the aesthetics community with best-in-class products and technology, and we are proud to continue that legacy as we launch HYDRINITY in Costa Rica."

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 32 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About Monti Medical Corp, S.A.

Monti Medical Corp S.A., founded in 2002 and headquartered in San José, Costa Rica, is a privately held company specializing in advanced energy-based aesthetic equipment. Committed to delivering the highest standards of quality, durability, and after-sales support, Monti Medical empowers aesthetic physicians and healthcare professionals across Central America. Through this dedication, the company supports the growth, sustainability, and ongoing advancement of medical and aesthetic facilities throughout the region.

