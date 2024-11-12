Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands into Indonesia

The company is proud to announce the new partnership with PT. Regenesis Indonesia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with PT. Regenesis Indonesia to represent the Hydrinity products in this major market. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into Indonesia.

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Logo

PT. Regenesis Indonesia has become a market leader for over 12 years by providing the latest technology, service, and support to the vast aesthetic market, which includes over 3,000 medically focused clinics offering aesthetic products and services.

"We are very excited to have found a partner at the forefront of aesthetic technology, owns a majority of the market share in many categories, and has the ear of so many physician influencers in this vast market," stated Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinty Accelerated Skin Science.

The Indonesian skincare market is projected to generate a revenue of US$2.76 billion in 2024*. This signifies a tremendous market opportunity for Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science to expand into the fourth-most populous country in the world.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has a multitude of innovative skincare products and technology, which we have been seeking for some time. Plus, the company has developed a leading, prestigious skincare brand in the US that resonates well with our opinion leaders here in Indonesia," said Ron Pirolo, Managing Partner of PT. Regenesis Indonesia.

For more information about Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, visit on Instagram, Facebook , or hydrinity.com .

For more information about PT. Regenesis Indonesia, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or regenesis.co.id.

A bout Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About PT. Regenesis Indonesia:

Regenesis entered the Indonesian medical aesthetic market in 2012 and are committed to advancing its customers businesses by providing innovative, safe, and clinically proven products. PT. Regenesis Indonesia offers a broad range of products imported from leading aesthetic manufacturers from the US, Europe, Australia and Korea.

*Statista Market Insights, March 2024

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications

Stephanie Channell | [email protected] | 212.675.8555

SOURCE Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science