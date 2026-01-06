HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Expands into the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Company Announces New Partnership with Estera Medical

NASHVILLE, Tenn, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Estera Medical, a leading distributor of premium medical and aesthetic products in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for more than eight years.

Through this partnership, Estera Medical will introduce HYDRINITY to over 340 key accounts, including plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and more than 50,000 physicians in this region. The collaboration supports the growing demand for high-quality skincare solutions among more than 16 million people in the two countries.

"Estera Medical has earned the trust of the region's most influential aesthetic physicians," said Brent Nixon, COO of HYDRINITY. "Their deep expertise in advanced technologies and clinical procedures will help position HYDRINITY at the forefront of the aesthetic skin care market in these markets. We're excited to partner with them to bring HYDRINITY to practitioners and consumers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia."

The beauty and personal care market in the Czech Republic and Slovakia continues to show steady growth, driven by trends in beauty and wellness, with consumers demonstrating increased purchasing power and a strong preference for high-quality, natural products. Facial care remains a top-performing category driven by Western influences and heightened interest in specialized products. As consumers continue to invest in their appearance and self-care routines, the demand for cosmetic products is expected to rise. In 2025, the combined skin care market revenue in the Czech Republic and Slovakia is projected to exceed $538 million.

"We have been diligently seeking the most innovative skincare technologies and companies for our market," said Pavla Hrabánková, CEO of Estera Medical. "After thorough evaluation by leading physicians, HYDRINITY stood out for its exceptional performance and alignment with our commitment to offer best-in-class products. Our team is excited to introduce HYDRINITY and establish it as a leading skincare brand in the Czech Republic and Slovakia."

For more information about HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, visit hydrinity.com.

For more information about Estera Medical, visit estera-medical.com.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 32 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About Estera Medical

Founded in 2018, Estera Medical is a trusted distributor of premium medical technologies in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland. The company focuses on innovation, safety, and partnership, providing physicians with advanced regenerative solutions, injectables, and medical skincare brands. Estera Medical's mission is to deliver world-class aesthetic and medical solutions through education, innovation, and expert collaboration.

