Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands into the United Kingdom and Ireland

The company is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with AestheticSource

MONROE, La., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing dermatological skincare brand on the market, is proud to announce their partnership with AestheticSource, an award-winning distributor of clinically proven products that serves skincare professionals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in five international markets with plans to expand to ten countries by the end of 2023.

"We're very excited to begin working with professionals in the skincare industry in one of the largest markets in Europe," states Keith O'Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science . "Distribution in the UK and Ireland continues our explosive growth internationally and opens up many opportunities for the brand that will allow us to build new relationships with healthcare professionals and consumers abroad."

Known for being a leader in hyaluronic acid technology, the Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science products have the highest concentration of patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid on the market coupled with advanced proprietary ingredient technology. These high-performing skincare products can be used in-office to support all aesthetic treatments, while also used at home to achieve personal skincare goals.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has become an industry leader in a short period of time as their products are clinically proven to deliver accelerated results making them the perfect partner," explains Lorna Bowes, Chief Executive Officer of AestheticSource . "We have an extensive reach here in the UK and Ireland. We are confident patients and consumers will benefit from this product line."

The UK is the fourth largest cosmetic and skincare market in Europe with an estimated 4,000 medical spas, over 550 plastic surgeons, 2,000 dermatologists, and almost 4,000 practitioners performing various levels of aesthetic procedures.

About Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing cosmeceutical skincare brand on the market, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 1,400 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About AestheticSource

Founded in 2012 by industry maven Lorna Bowes, AestheticSource is a leading distributor in the UK and Ireland of clinically proven, professional skincare. Partnering with the most effective global skincare brands, AestheticSource's core mission is to provide aesthetic professionals with best-in-class products supported by personalized business, training and marketing support. AestheticSource don't merely supply, they collaborate - creating long-term partnerships with customers to fuel growth and success within the aesthetics market.

