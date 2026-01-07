HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Returns With Year 2 of Hyaluronic Acid Month Marked by Category Expansion and Breakthrough Innovation

Elevating Awareness Around Supercharged HA and Advancing Hydration Education Across the Skincare Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science proudly announces the return of Hyaluronic Acid Month, entering its second year with expanded education, elevated engagement, and milestone product innovation. Building on the success of its inaugural campaign, Hyaluronic Acid Month Year 2 underscores the brand's continued leadership in hydration science, while also celebrating a pivotal year of growth and expansion for HYDRINITY.

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science HA Line

This year's celebration coincides with two major brand milestones: HYDRINITY's expansion into the body category with the launch of ENCORE Body Hydrator, and the introduction of the highly anticipated RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator, a next-generation retinal treatment engineered to deliver visible results with optimized skin tolerance for daily use.

Throughout January, HYDRINITY will partner and educate consumers and providers with exclusive content, newsletters and promotions. These initiatives are designed to deepen understanding of hyaluronic acid's role in skin health, from facial hydration to full-body care, while highlighting how advanced delivery systems elevate performance across categories.

"Year two of Hyaluronic Acid Month represents an exciting evolution for HYDRINITY," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. "We're continuing to champion the unmatched benefits of our Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid while expanding how hydration science shows up, from the launch of ENCORE Body Hydrator to the debut of RetaXome Daily Retinal Hydrator, which exemplifies our commitment to innovation without compromise."

Originally introduced by HYDRINITY in 2022, Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid remains the foundation of the brand's professional-grade formulations. With injectable-grade purity and superior bioavailability, this proprietary HA technology delivers visible improvements in hydration, plumpness, and skin resilience in as little as two weeks.

Featured HYDRINITY Products Powered by Supercharged HA Include:

Restorative HA Serum – Deeply hydrates while supporting smoother texture and enhanced radiance

– Deeply hydrates while supporting smoother texture and enhanced radiance Renewing HA Serum – Helps replenish moisture and visibly reduce the appearance of aging

– Helps replenish moisture and visibly reduce the appearance of aging VIVID Brightening Serum – Targets discoloration and promotes a more even, luminous complexion

– Targets discoloration and promotes a more even, luminous complexion Eye Renew Complex – Addresses fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles

– Addresses fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles LUXE Lip Hydrator – Delivers multi-level hydration and restorative comfort

New for Year 2:

ENCORE Body Hydrator – First body-focused formulation from HYDRINITY, extending Supercharged HA technology beyond the face to deliver comprehensive hydration, improved skin texture, and barrier support

– First body-focused formulation from HYDRINITY, extending Supercharged HA technology beyond the face to deliver comprehensive hydration, improved skin texture, and barrier support RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator – A breakthrough daily-use retinal featuring advanced encapsulation technology to enhance efficacy while minimizing irritation, setting a new standard for high-performance retinoid hydration

To further engage the HYDRINITY community, the brand will once again host a Hyaluronic Acid Month Sweepstakes across its social platforms, giving participants the opportunity to win a curated selection of HYDRINITY's HA-powered hero products. Full details will be shared throughout January on @hydrinity_skincare.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 32 countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Rebel Gail Communications | Stephanie Channell | 212-675-8555 | [email protected]

